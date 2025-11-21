Mozambique: Dedza/Calomue One Stop Border Post Between Malawi and Mozambique Enhances Regional Trade Efficiency and Effectiveness

document

In a significant step towards fostering regional economic integration, the Dedza/Calomue border post, which connects Malawi and Mozambique, has been the focus of a detailed study visit conducted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat. This initiative is part of a broader commitment made during the 13th Ministerial Task Force (MTF) meeting on Regional Economic Integration held in July 2013 in Maputo, Mozambique, where Ministers pledged to enhance border efficiencies and trade facilitation at key border posts.

Led by Senior Programme Officer - Customs, Alcides Monteiro, the SADC team conducted its assessment from November 18 to 21, 2025. The objectives of the study were comprehensive, focusing on several critical factors including the operating hours of adjacent border posts, the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management (CBM) concept, progress on the implementation of One Stop Border Post (OSBP) initiative, and the efficiency of transit procedures. The study also aimed to evaluate the time required for goods to be released and the state of ICT connectivity at the border.

The SADC Secretariat team was welcomed by the two Border Posts Managers, namely Ms. Lucy Chikhawo from Malawi Revenue Authority and Mr. Jaime Sebastião Cucu Officer in Charge from Mozambique Revenue Authority and also by Government Agencies present at border posts.

The Dedza/Calomue One Stop Border Post (OSBP) between Malawi and Mozambique is a vital junction along the Nacala Corridor, not only serves Malawi and Mozambique but also facilitates trade for Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe to mention few. This border post operates under a juxtapose model, which has significantly streamlined for the movement of goods across borders.

Notably, the OSBP was officially inaugurated on 6th June 2025 by the Presidents of the Republics of Malawi and Mozambique, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera and His Excellency Daniel Francisco Chapo, respectively. This landmark achievement reflects the commitment of both nations to implement the MTF's decisions on regional integration effectively.

The recent assessment revealed that the Dedza/Calomue border post is currently operating 15/7 hours open from 6.00 to 21.00 This improvement not only accelerates the clearance of goods but also alleviates congestion at the border, currently handling an impressive average of 80 trucks per day. These advancements align with the broader objectives of the SADC Protocol on Trade and World Trade Organization - Trade Facilitation Agreement, promoting efficient trade practices across the region.

Furthermore, the SADC team observed a strategic reduction in the number of border agencies operating at Dedza/Calomue. Key agencies including Customs, Immigration, Bureau of Standards and Sanitary and Phytosanitary services now collaborate more effectively, enhancing the overall efficiency of border operations.

The implementation of the OSBP at Dedza/Calomue marks the establishment of the seventh OSBP in the SADC region, setting a benchmark for future projects and offering a model for best practices in trade facilitation.

As the SADC Secretariat continues to monitor, evaluate and support these initiatives, the Dedza/Calomue border post stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and commitment to regional economic growth. This development not only benefits the Member States involved but sets the stage for a more integrated and prosperous Southern Africa.