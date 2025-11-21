Tunisia: Education Minister - Higher Council for Education Will Lead Educational Reform in Tunisia

Tunis — Education Minister Nourredine Nouri said on Thursday evening, in response to comments by members of the Assembly of People's Representatives and members of the National Council of Regions and Districts during the joint plenary session discussing the 2026 Education Budget, that educational reform in Tunisia will be led by the Higher Council for Education "far from individual visions or temporary improvisations."

He added that "the real battle today is a national reform battle led by the President of the Republic," and that the ministry is fully committed to this process to ensure the implementation of a genuine and sustainable national project.

The minister indicated that the Higher Council for Education will work along two main axes: the first concerns the development of public policies and future visions that define the goals of education in Tunisia, through experts, technicians, and specialised teachers in various fields.

The second axis focuses on modernising educational programmes, reviewing school time, and aligning educational objectives with the requirements of the modern era.

He stressed that this reform is not a passing experiment but a comprehensive national project that combines authenticity and modernity, benefiting from comparative global experiences without compromising national specificity.

He explained that the ultimate goal is to establish effective mechanisms to translate programmes and policies into concrete reality within schools and universities, ensuring the sustainability and continuity of the reform and its resilience against future challenges.

He noted that "the Tunisian education system faces deep and accumulated imbalances, making radical reform an absolute necessity."

He explained that the Higher Council for Education forms the institutional backbone that guarantees the constitutional and legal legitimacy of the reform and allows for leading a comprehensive reform process far from individual or circumstantial approaches, ensuring the continuity of the reform project.

The minister also pointed out that the current educational reform is not the project of one ministry or a specific person, but a project of the state and society, involving seven ministries connected to higher education, vocational training, employment, the Ministry of Women, religious affairs, culture, and others.

He explained that this multi-sector coordination is necessary to shape future public policies and define strategic objectives aimed at preparing a Tunisian generation capable of facing contemporary challenges while preserving national identity and local culture.

The Minister of Education affirmed that the education system is today facing unprecedented challenges due to social and cultural changes, particularly the influence of virtual spaces on the behaviour and perceptions of new generations.

He said that the school no longer operates in a vacuum, but in a digital environment where students are influenced by what they watch and receive online, requiring the development of educational programs capable of adapting to these changes and teaching children critical thinking and digital literacy skills while preserving national identity and values.

He stressed that educational reform today requires breaking away from traditional methods, considering that confronting this reality necessitates building a new educational model that keeps pace with the times and breaks the influence of outdated approaches that are no longer adequate.

He said that the new educational process resembles an ongoing struggle between the old and the new and requires designing clear policies and strategies that restore the school's role in shaping generations capable of adapting to the rapid transformations of the digital society, without abandoning fundamental values.