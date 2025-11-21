Ghana: Unimac Honours Outgoing Lebanese Ambassador Maher Kheir

In a distinguished academic ceremony, the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) held a special farewell event at its South Lagoon campus to honour outgoing Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir. The occasion recognized his pivotal role in fostering educational partnerships and advancing scholarship initiatives during his tenure.

The event was attended by members of the University Council, faculty leadership, and beneficiaries of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme.

Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, praised Ambassador Kheir as a "true partner" whose initiatives have made a lasting impact both within and beyond the University. He noted that the Ambassador's leadership over seven years had profoundly transformed the perception of the Lebanese community in Ghana.

Ambassador Kheir expressed gratitude to the University, emphasizing that collaboration through the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme represented "one of the most meaningful chapters" of his diplomatic mission. He stated:

"I accept this honour with deep affection -- for this institution, and for Ghana, the country that has given me seven unforgettable years of friendship and inspiration. We have always believed that education is the strongest bridge between nations and the most powerful investment in our shared future."

He encouraged students to "keep dreaming, keep questioning, and keep creating. You are the voices of truth and the storytellers of tomorrow."

In recognition of his contributions, UniMAC presented Ambassador Kheir with a plaque and certificate of recognition, highlighting his support for research initiatives and scholarship opportunities. These initiatives enabled numerous students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies, particularly in media, arts, and communication.

The Ambassador was also gifted a miniature bronze trophy symbolizing leadership, a Ghanaian kente cloth as a mark of respect, and a customized UniMAC diary among other commemorative items. In a reciprocal gesture, Mr. Kheir presented a miniature cedar tree, symbolizing Lebanon, as a token of gratitude and remembrance, further strengthening the cultural and diplomatic bond between Lebanon and Ghana.