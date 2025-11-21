Rwanda: What's Driving Kigali's Rapid Transition to LPG Cooking?

In the bustling trading centre of Musave in Bumbogo, the faint hiss of a gas burner has replaced the once-persistent crackle of firewood and charcoal on market days.

Here, Alodie Murekatete prepares lunch for market goers, and moto-taxi riders who stop by her food stall for a warm meal.

Murekatete recalls the days when she relied on firewood and charcoal, enduring smoke and long hours to prepare meals for her clients and her own family.

"I used to think gas was expensive," she says, her voice steady. "But when COVID-19 hit and firewood became hard to find for cooking beans, I switched first between gas and charcoal. Later, I dropped charcoal for good. I have never regretted it."

Her transition in 2020 mirrors a broader national shift, as urban Rwandan households increasingly embrace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for daily cooking. This movement is driven by health, environmental, and development goals. According to the Rwanda Energy Group (REG), about 80 percent of Rwandans still cook with firewood, but the country targets a sharp reduction to 42 percent in the coming years.

This effort is part of an extensive clean-cooking strategy promoting modern technologies such as LPG, improved stoves, biogas, and electricity. The energy utility, REG, acts as an institutional enabler, coordinating public awareness campaigns, financing subsidies, and safety regulations while supporting infrastructure development for a sustainable LPG market.

"We coordinate the move toward clean cooking," says Eugene Karangwa, Head of Alternative Energies and Geothermal at REG. "By 2030, we aim for universal access to safe cooking energy, but LPG is not the end, it's a bridge."

REG's interventions are anchored in national strategies, including the Biomass Energy Strategy (2019-2030) and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2, 2024-2029).

Its Results-Based Financing (RBF) scheme, run through the EDCL in partnership with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), subsidises LPG stoves for households in lower income categories. The CC-RBF program aims to reach 500,000 households and positively impact over two million people.

"REG's interventions are central to turning national clean-cooking targets into tangible progress on LPG consumption, laying the groundwork for universal access to modern, safe, and sustainable cooking energy by 2030," Karangwa said. "National strategies now promote modern, clean cooking solutions, particularly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electricity, and improved stoves, to improve health, reduce deforestation, and meet climate goals," he added.

Why the switch is gaining traction

For many, the appeal of LPG extends beyond convenience. Charcoal and firewood pollute, degrade the environment, and require constant collection or purchase.

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) reports that over 80 percent of the population still relies on wood or charcoal, contributing significantly to indoor air pollution and deforestation. The government's target to reduce this to 42 percent is central to its clean cooking agenda.

LPG adoption also delivers health and economic benefits. If Rwanda meets its LPG adoption targets, it could save hundreds of millions of trees by 2030, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prevent thousands of premature deaths linked to household air pollution.

Clean-cooking projects are also generating new economic opportunities, with major RBF programs projected to generate billions in carbon credits by 2026.

The business perspective

For businesses, the shift to LPG presents both challenges and opportunities.

According to Paul-Claudel Kwizera, a representative of GLAS Ltd, an increasing number of Rwandans are now requesting built-in kitchens and LPG-ready installations in newly constructed homes.

"In the past, many Rwandans did not include an internal kitchen when constructing homes," Kwizera says. "People used electricity or firewood. Now, they shift to gas because it is cleaner, does not leave ash, and is more affordable than electricity in the long run."

Government subsidies and encouragement help drive this shift by cushioning the cost of LPG imports and stabilising prices for users.

At Jibu Gas One, Sales Manager Eugene Muhoza explains that the business has expanded to meet rising demand. National ambitions to reduce deforestation and carbon emissions are helping to make LPG more acceptable, especially in urban areas.

"People are moving away from cutting trees for charcoal," Muhoza notes. "But for many, cost remains a concern. If wholesale or transport costs rise, it could threaten expansion." Traders like Jibu Gas are also developing distribution networks, efficient cylinders, and consumer education to sustain growth.

Melissa Ishimwe of Noah Gas Ltd highlights similar challenges. Her company focuses on last-mile delivery in Kigali, providing direct cylinder distribution to avoid unnecessary costs for households. She notes that road infrastructure and reliable supply chains are critical to expanding access.

Scaling up: Infrastructure, policy, and ambition

Early adopters like Murekatete are driving change from the ground, while institutional momentum is equally significant. REG's strategic plan emphasises LPG as a bridge to a sustainable cooking future, aiming to reduce household reliance on biomass and accelerate clean energy adoption.

Government investments in infrastructure are pivotal. In Rusororo, Gasabo District, a Rwf38 billion storage facility is currently under construction.

With a capacity of 17.1 million litres, more than double the country's current demand - the facility is expected to be completed in 2025. Once operational, it will help reduce supply bottlenecks and stabilise costs.

On the demand side, a recent government initiative distributes LPG kits to 50,000 households in partnership with Saudi Arabia and Bboxx. Each kit includes a two-burner stove, a 12-kg cylinder, and a smart pay-as-you-go valve, lowering the financial barrier for lower-income families. Over 7,000 kits have already been deployed across Kigali, Rwamagana, and Musanze.

According to projections, household LPG use could reach 38.5 per cent by 2030, and under aggressive policy targets, nearly 47 per cent. The shift aligns with Rwanda's environmental and development commitments, with the United Nations Energy Compact aiming for modern, clean cooking fuels for at least 80 per cent of rural populations and 50 per cent of urban populations by 2030.

Real-life impact: Changing household mindsets

For Murekatete, switching to gas changed more than fuel, it transformed her sense of security. During lockdowns, when buying firewood was risky or impossible, her gas cylinder became indispensable.

"With gas, I can cook fast. I don't worry about collecting wood or buying charcoal," she says. The cleaner flame also reduces smoke, easing concerns about her children's health.

Her adoption wasn't immediate. Initially, she worried about safety, costs, and the reliability of suppliers. Over time, familiarity with cylinders, regulators' safety campaigns, and local retailers built her confidence. Gas is no longer a luxury but a practical, aspirational energy.

Builders like Biofarm Ltd have noticed a surge in demand for gas-ready kitchens, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward clean cooking. CEO Paul Kwizera emphasises that gas not only delivers cleaner cooking but also makes economic sense over time.

Traders speak: Growth, risk, and responsibility

Eugene Muhoza of Jibu Gas One emphasises that while adoption is strong, education remains key. Clear guidance on cylinder safety, refill cycles, and efficient usage is as important as selling the fuel itself.

Risks include demand outstripping supply if infrastructure does not scale fast enough, potential substandard cylinders, and unsafe refills undermining public confidence. International partnerships, such as the LPG kit initiative with Saudi Arabia, help offset these risks and support scalable, low-cost adoption.

Melissa Ishimwe points out that rising global LPG prices and domestic transport costs could slow adoption. Consumers expect reliability and quality, and businesses must maintain trust while managing supply chain challenges.

Climate and health benefits

Environmental gains from LPG adoption are substantial. Widespread use could save millions of trees and significantly reduce Rwanda's carbon footprint. Initiatives like the Green Amayaga Project have already reduced emissions by over 600,000 tonnes across four districts.

Cleaner cooking also delivers health benefits. Indoor air pollution from biomass fuels contributes to respiratory diseases and premature deaths. Widespread LPG adoption could prevent thousands of deaths and improve quality of life for millions of Rwandans.

Institutional adoption and the future of clean cooking

Institutional adoption is critical for long-term impact. Under the Green Amayaga Project, 20 schools have installed bulk LPG systems to cook for hundreds of students daily. This approach improves health, reduces costs, and sets an example for households to follow.

National strategies, including NST2 and the Biomass Energy Strategy, emphasise LPG as a priority technology in Rwanda's clean energy future. By 2030, the country aims for almost universal access to modern cooking through a combination of LPG, electricity, biogas, and advanced biofuels.

REG coordinates private sector, donor, and government resources, ensuring that LPG expansion is paired with environmental reinvestment. Gains from LPG adoption are reinvested into reforestation, clean energy innovation, and carbon finance, supporting Rwanda's long-term climate neutrality goals.

Voices from the ground

For Murekatete and thousands of Kigali residents, switching to gas delivers tangible life improvements: faster cooking, cleaner homes, and less worry. Gas has become a symbol of progress - safer, cleaner, and increasingly accessible.

Gas business leaders echo this sentiment. LPG is not merely a product but a platform for innovation, enabling safer cookstoves, accessible cylinders, and efficient distribution. Companies strive to stay affordable while expanding access to urban and peri-urban households.

Transitioning into a green future

Rwanda's clean cooking transition represents more than a technological upgrade. It is transforming households, shaping policymaking, and influencing business operations.

While challenges like supply constraints, price volatility, and infrastructure gaps persist, the rewards are profound: healthier homes, restored forests, and a stronger domestic energy ecosystem.

For people like Murekatete, gas is no longer a luxury; it is the foundation of a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future. With coordinated support from institutions like REG, private companies, and international partners, LPG cylinders are steadily becoming a cornerstone of Rwanda's modern energy landscape.