Africa: NCA Supports 28th Asea Annual Conference to Drive Africa's Capital Market Growth

Kigali — "As NCBA, we are proud to support the ASEA Annual Conference. Our participation reflects our commitment to strengthening Africa's capital markets and partnering with institutions that drive sustainable economic growth," said NCBA's managing director Maurice Toroitich.

In alignment with the conference's focus on innovation, regional integration, and sustainable finance, NCBA emphasized its commitment to contributing to Africa's financial transformation.

"Through our involvement, NCBA aims to champion innovative financial solutions that enhance market efficiency, deepen regional integration, and empower businesses across the continent."

As one of the regional banks engaged in the financial ecosystem, NCBA's participation reinforces not only its pan-African footprint but also Rwanda's growing role as a trusted financial hub.

"Being part of this year's conference in Kigali reinforces our dedication to supporting Rwanda's financial sector ambitions and contributing to the country's rise as a regional economic hub."

NCBA continues to advance solutions in corporate banking, digital innovation, and sustainable finance all key pillars in driving Africa's next chapter of capital market development.