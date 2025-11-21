Rwanda: Equity Bank Hosts Members' Gala Highlighting Impact, Innovation

Equity Bank Rwanda hosted its 2025 Members' Appreciation Gala on November 19 at the Kigali Serena Hotel, bringing together more than 350 members, partners, regulators, and stakeholders for an evening that celebrated loyalty, shared prosperity, and the Bank's ongoing role in Rwanda's socio-economic development.

The event highlighted programmes delivered throughout the year in women and youth empowerment, enterprise development, agriculture financing, education support, and sustainability, and also featured demonstrations of new digital services, including the upgraded Equity Online for Business platform (formerly EazzyBiz) and the Equity Mobile app.

The celebration included performances, networking sessions, and recognition of long-standing members as the Bank emphasised its continued expansion and support across key economic sectors.

Equity Bank Rwanda Managing Director Hannington Namara used the gala to underline how the Bank's growth over the past 14 years has been driven almost entirely by member loyalty, noting that the institution has expanded from a small, unfamiliar entrant in 2012 to a countrywide financial player with millions of clients and a broad service network.

"You trusted us when nobody knew us, and that trust is what enabled us to grow from our first member to over 1.7 million today. This type of support has strengthened the Bank's capacity, widened its footprint to 36 branches, and made it possible to finance projects on a scale that was once out of reach," he said.

He emphasised that members remain at the centre of Equity's mission of empowerment and inclusive growth, describing them not as customers but as partners whose continued engagement shapes the Bank's impact across the country.

According to Equity Bank Rwanda Commercial Director Eric Rutabana, the Bank's focus this year has been on expanding digital tools that streamline everyday banking and reduce the need for physical branch visits, especially as customer needs become more diverse.

"We've designed our digital platforms to simplify how you manage your money, from making payments and transferring funds to saving, borrowing, and the upgraded Equity mobile app and the Equity Online for Business are built to offer a smoother, more complete banking experience from any location," he noted.

He added that Equity bank continues to introduce products that support different financial goals, from savings and fixed-income accounts to loan facilities tailored for various groups, all aimed at making banking more accessible and more enjoyable for every type of customer.

Eugene Haguma, the chairman of the board for Equity Bank Rwanda, used the gala to emphasise the Bank's broader mission of driving social and economic empowerment across the country, highlighting the strategic role of partnerships and community-focused programmes in creating measurable impact.

"Our purpose has always been to empower people, strengthen communities, and enable national growth, and our initiatives this year included supporting women and youth enterprises, enabling smallholder farmers through financial and training solutions, advancing green financing, and collaborating with other organisations to be able to deliver more, reach further and achieve impacts none of us could accomplish alone," he stated.

He added that the Bank has institutionalised its social mission through the registration of the Equity Group Foundation Rwanda, providing a long-term platform to accelerate sustainable social transformation while continuing to innovate and expand inclusive financial services for all communities.

Delivering his keynote address, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, Nick Barigye, praised Equity Bank Rwanda for its member-focused approach, emphasising that trust and resilience have been central to the Bank's growth and its contribution to the country's financial system.

"The trust that you members have shown is not merely an asset; it is the currency that fuels our financial sector, and Equity's consistent efforts from SME financing to capacity-building, digitalisation, and responsible sustainable banking have built a strong foundation for progress," he said.

He reaffirmed that the National Bank of Rwanda remains committed to partnering with Equity and other financial institutions to foster a sound and forward-looking financial system, while stressing that members' trust is the cornerstone of sustained growth and long-term economic transformation.

"Every deliberate action, when taken collectively, forms the path on which we stand today, and it challenges us to build a financial sector that is more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive," he added.

Jennifer Ngabire, speaking on behalf of all members, expressed deep gratitude for being recognised and valued. She emphasised that members are more than customers, shared that everyone has personal testimonies of support, and highlighted the importance of staying connected and participating in future events.

"As members, this is our day, and we cannot go without saying thank you. Each one of us has a testimony of the support we've received. We are here to support you and to stay connected going forward, not just back and forth," she said.