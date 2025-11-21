Rwanda: Weekend Sports Lineup - CAF Champions League, Cecafa U17, Volleyball and Tennis

As we wrap up another busy week, the weekend is once again opening its doors for spectators across various sports disciplines.

From football thrillers to other lively fixtures, Weekend Sport rounds up the standout activities set to keep fans busy and entertained all weekend long.

ALSO READ: Al-Merreikh, Al-Hilal SC cleared to compete in Rwanda Premier League

Kigali hosts first CAF Champions League group stage match ever

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The weekend of sports starts on Friday, November 21 at 3pm, when Al Hilal SC welcome MC Alger in the what will be the first CAF Champions League match to ever be played in Kigali.

The match will take place at Amahoro Stadium, the current home of Al Hilal who, along with Al Merreikh, have also been granted rights to participate in the Rwanda Premier League.

MC Alger last played in Kigali when they visited Rayon Sports in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage in 2018.

Rwanda Premier League resumes

Football enthusiasts will enjoy non-stop football action throughout the weekend with Gasogi United FC taking on Kiyovu Sports in the first match of Matchday 8 of the league at Amahoro Stadium at 6:30 pm.

The match will follow that of Al Hilal SC's CAF Champions League clash with MC Alger at the same ground.

The league fixtures will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

A day after APR FC visit Musanze FC on Saturday, Rayon Sports' lineup will probably not be the same the fans have seen in recent days when they square off against AS Kigali Kigali Pelé Stadium.

The return of attacking duo Fall Ngagne and Asman Ndikumana from injuries could bring a big boost to the club.

ALSO READ: Al-Merreikh, Al-Hilal SC to kickoff campaign against Kiyovu, Police FC

Volleyball: Big rendezvous at Petit Stade

Last week saw Petit Stade draw axcitement among volleyball fans when Gisagara VC and APR VC played at the sold out gymnasium. Gisagara now return to action against Rwanda Energy Group (REG) this Friday at 8 pm, hoping to recover from their shock defeat to APR.

Earlier in the day domestic rivals Police WVC and APR WVC, both still unbeaten, will face off in the women's volleyball league at 6 pm.

Volleyball league action will shift to Ste Famille Gymnasium on Saturday where the remaining fixtures of the seventh round will be played. One of the matches to watch will see East African University Rwanda (EAUR) take on Police VC in the men's category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Top US volleyball academy to visit Rwanda

Amavubi U17 seek redemption in AFCON qualifier

After losing 2-0 in their first CECAFA U17 match against host Ethiopia, Rwanda U17 return to action seeking redemption as they face Kenya on Friday, November 21.

Amavubi U17 are pooled in Group A alongside Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and South Sudan. Group B features defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Djibouti, Sudan, and Burundi. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The champions, along with the first and second runners-up, will qualify to represent the CECAFA Zone at U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tennis: National Ranking championship

After tennis lovers enjoyed the Rwanda Open in October, Rwandan players are now tussling it out at the November edition of the National Ranking Championship.

The tournament has now shifted to Cercle Sportif de Kigali from November 18 and will run until Saturday, November 22.

The championship has now reach its final four with top seed Etienne Niyigena set to take on Yannick Muvunyi (5) while No 2 seed Claude Ishimwe will go up against King Onyx Umuhoza who is seeded number 6.