Rwanda: How Young Creatives Tell Rwandan Story Through Digital Art

The recent exhibition at the ongoing European Film Festival, taking place at French Institute of Rwanda, demonstrated how young Rwandan creatives are re-imagining story telling by merging traditional artistic identity with modern digital creativity and futuristic imagination.

The exhibition encourages emerging creators to honor Rwanda's past while visualizing the future they aspire to build. It featured 19 comic books and eight animations created by 20 Rwandan artists, the display that highlighted the powerful rise of a new generation of illustrators and digital storytellers.

The team is part of the "Rwanda Une Ré-Imagination" a creative initiative led by Imagine We Publishers in partnership with Institut Français du Rwanda, Creation Africa, and the French Embassy in Rwanda.

The project empowers young innovators to champion digital storytelling through comic books and animation, reimagining Rwanda's history, heritage, and climate change narratives in ways that are simplified to young readers and engaging for wider audiences.

These are some of the best picks with interesting stories on Rwanda:

The Girl of Two Eras

One of the exhibitors is Fabrice Muvunyi, whose 18-page comic book is titled The Girl of Two Eras. The story follows a young girl named Rutambi, from 14th-century Rwanda, who is chosen by the universe to save the future.

Muvunyi is thrust into a dying world ruled by chaos and nature's revenge. Armed with an ancient staff and unshakable courage, she must travel across time to restore balance before humanity disappears forever.

"The story mixed a futuristic theme with Rwanda's culture. In 2062, the natural environment wants humans to disappear because they have massively destroyed it for their own interests. Nature sees human beings as enemies and unleashes a pandemic that renders people unconscious. Rutambi comes in to restore balance and correct these long-overdue irresponsible actions," he explains.

"In a broader perspective, this is about climate change. The way we are responding to it is alarming. We need to revisit our attitude and make environmental action one of our priorities, starting locally."

Crown of Deception

The Crown of Deception is another science-fiction action book, written by Jean de la Croix Kwizera. Its synopsis describes a future Rwandan empire thrown into danger when spies and enemies infiltrate the kingdom. Prince Zera must rise to protect his father and uncover the truth behind a shocking betrayal. With trust shattered and the throne at risk, Zera faces a battle of wit, bravery, and sacrifice to save his people and the crown.

"The empire represents today's Rwanda. Zera represents a modern Rwandan, patriotic, heroic, upright, dignified, brave, and truthful. We don't need much to stand up for what is right, especially when it comes to protecting the progress our country is making," he explains.

The Word Reached Ndabaga

This is another comic book by Amandine Dushime Doreen. Its tells a story of a young girl whose father is conscripted into the royal army. Because tradition required soldiers to serve indefinitely unless replaced by a male descendant, he could not return home. With no brother to take his place, Ndabaga decides to take matters into her own hands. She trains herself in combat and disguises herself as a man to substitute for her father in the royal army.

"The story is relevant to gender equality and defying traditional norms, showing how girls are no longer limited to male-dominated jobs and activities and are even doing better," she explained.

"Every girl is a Ndabaga of today. We need to follow the same footprint in the battle for economic development."

Wara

Wara, is a 28-page comic book. Wara, a Yoruba word meaning "milk," stands for "new life", according to author Amatus Menesha.

Its synopsis, based on a futuristic idea, asks: Is the past shaping the future, or is the future shaping the past? It envisions a mysterious world where nothing remains the same where ancient spirits collide with high-tech realities.

"Can a single drop (milk) placed into the future filter the past and transform everything?" the book asks.

"The world is futuristic and technology is rapidly changing everything. In the future, few things will return to normal," he explained. "The book shows how this will reach a point where people may die from using high technology. Someone must travel into the future to save the past."

Menesha said his inspiration stemmed from King Ruganzu II Ndoli, whose extraordinary power enabled him to live up to his regnal name Ruganzu (to dominate). This warrior king expanded Rwanda's territory and formed a formidable shock battalion, the Ibisumizi warriors, conquering many neighboring kingdoms.

Another factual reference is Ruganzu's footprint (Ku kirenge cya Ruganzu). According to local narratives, when Ruganzu II Ndoli and his troops arrived in the area and ran out of drinking water, he stood on a rock, drew his footmarks, took a bow and arrow, and shot at the mountain before him, whereupon a stream of water emerged.

Kinyaga

Then Kinyaga, by Tresor Murangira Dushime, tells the story of a future Rwanda in the year 2100, powered by a revolutionary volcanic-energy system. When mysterious failures caused by over-exploitation begin to threaten the nation, engineer Ariella is drawn into a hidden legacy that could change everything.

As modern science clashes with ancient secrets, she must navigate dangerous truths and a corrupt power structure, all while uncovering the key to restoring balance.

"Yes, we have beautiful scenery that contributes greatly to our economy. However, if we are not vigilant, we can overexploit them, leading to disasters. Everyone should be an 'Ariella', thinking ahead of time instead of reacting too late, when the cost becomes too high and puts even our own future at risk," he explained.

Code of Tradition

Christian Muhirwa Tuyisenge presented Code of Tradition, a book set in a high-tech future Rwanda where 22-year-old coder Zara lives in a floating apartment above Lake Kivu. When she discovers a corrupted hologram (robot) warning that Rwandan culture is on the brink of extinction, she must use her skills to uncover ancient traditions and preserve a fading heritage.

"For example, we have Umuganura, yet very few people, especially young people, give it the attention it deserves. In the future, we might risk losing it. The robot warns Zara that if nothing is done, it will disappear forever, yet we all know how significant it is. Unfortunately, technology is slowly overshadowing it," he explained.

"Zara represents every Rwandan, especially the youth. They should think ahead. We have everything now; we can digitize each of our traditions for future generations," he added.