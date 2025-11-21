East Africa: Museveni, Mudavadi Hold Talks Amid Tension Over Indian Ocean Remarks

21 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, at the Mayuge State Lodge following diplomatic tension triggered by recent remarks about the Indian Ocean.

A statement from Uganda's State House said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation.

"Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary, H.E. Musalia Mudavadi, and his team visited me at State Lodge Mayuge last night. We discussed issues concerning both our countries and the region. I welcome him," read a post on President Museveni's X account.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On Wednesday, Mudavadi assured legislators that Kenya has always provided safe and unrestricted passage for goods from landlocked countries and would not deviate from its obligations.

President Museveni, speaking last Sunday, warned that Uganda and other landlocked African countries could face future wars if their access to the Indian Ocean -- a critical route for trade and strategic defence -- is obstructed.

During a live radio talk show at Mbale State Lodge, the President described the notion of any single country claiming exclusive ownership of the sea as "madness," urging East African nations to accelerate political and economic integration for collective security and shared prosperity.

"That is why I say, you people, why don't you see how to unite? Because Uganda, even if you want to build a navy, how can you build it? We don't have access to the sea," Museveni said. "The political situation in Africa is so irrational. Some countries have no access to the sea for economic purposes, but also for defence purposes. You are stuck. How do I export my products?"

The President said East African political and economic integration remains a top priority in his 2026 presidential manifesto.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.