Kenya: Judiciary Posts 104% Case Clearance Rate As Koome Unveils Sojar Report

Nairobi — The Judiciary posted a 104 per cent case clearance rate in the 2024/25 financial year, resolving 647,686 matters against 621,425 filed, according to the latest State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice (SOJAR) Report unveiled Thursday by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki graced the launch event, which spotlighted one of the Judiciary's strongest performance years in recent history, marked by accelerated reforms, expanded court presence and significant investments in technology.

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court and Magistrates' Courts recording the most notable drops.

Criminal filings decreased by 8 per cent, while civil matters surged by 58 per cent--largely driven by the rapid growth of Small Claims Courts, now 40 nationwide. SOJAR-2024-2025

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Koome said the milestone reflects the Judiciary's "renewed commitment to efficiency, accountability and service delivery," crediting initiatives such as Service Weeks, Rapid Results Initiatives, Court-Annexed Mediation, and the Mahakama Popote digital redistribution system, which reassigned 19,089 cases, resolving 14,240 of them.

The Chief Justice celebrated the achievement as a turning point in the Judiciary's journey under the Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint, noting that the 104 per cent clearance rate demonstrated progress in dismantling systemic delays that had long impeded access to justice.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. These numbers represent real progress for Kenyans seeking timely resolution of disputes," Koome said.

Deputy President Kindiki commended the Judiciary for "upholding constitutional responsibility and institutional courage," pledging continued support from the Executive in strengthening justice sector operations.

The report also documents expansive digitisation, including the Judiciary Mobile App, e-filing upgrades, AI-assisted transcription and the digitisation of 322,295 case files, alongside increased court infrastructure across the country.

Yet it flags persistent challenges, including a Sh22.12 billion funding deficit, staffing shortages--standing at 64 per cent of required levels--and corruption risks the Judiciary says it is tackling through strengthened integrity mechanisms such as Court Integrity Committees and the Employee Protection Unit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The SOJAR Report, tabled annually as a constitutional accountability instrument, underscores the Judiciary's strategic focus on transparency, efficiency and deepening public trust.