Kenya: David Vs Goliath? Muluya Admits Junior Stars Are Dwarfs Compared to Cecafa Opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 - National Under 17 football team head coach William Muluya has acknowledged that his youngsters are not as physically imposing as other teams at the ongoing CECAFA Regional Qualifiers.

The gaffer insists that his side must rely on superior ball possession and agility if they are to secure victory against Rwanda on Friday afternoon.

Muluya, who watched his team surrender a halftime lead to draw 1-1 against Somalia in their opener, believes the key to survival and success lies in playing smart, technical football rather than attempting to match opponents physically.

"Looking at our size, we are not physically as strong as most of the other teams. They are physically too strong for us and the only way we can succeed is by keeping good possession and being agile with or without the ball. We can't rely on physicality, we must be smarter," Muluya said.

The coach admitted that nerves played a role in their first match, saying the players had to battle anxiety after conceding a late equalizer.

"We have to play with purpose. The boys must trust themselves, and as coaches, we must help them understand that we can play to win, not just force a win. We must give 150 percent because Rwanda is a strong side. None of our players matches their physical abilities, so our urgency and discipline will be crucial," he said.

He emphasized that the team cannot afford to make games harder for themselves by losing control of possession or rushing play.

Rwanda come into the match after a 2-0 loss to Ethiopia, a side that has already collected six points, putting additional pressure on Kenya, who have just one point with three fixtures to go.

Speaking at the same time, midfielder Mohamed Yusuf echoed Muluya's sentiments, admitting the opening match performance fell short of expectations.

He, however, insists the team are mentally ready for Rwanda.

"Our first game wasn't as convincing as we planned. We wanted a win but God had other plans. This time round we are very prepared. On this game with Rwanda, we're working on the attack, in the final third we need to score more goals. The players are mentally ready for whatever is thrown at us," Yusuf said.

He called on fans to remain patient, promising a committed performance.

"Fans, please be patient. This game will not be easy, but the boys will give their all."

Yusuf scored a first-half opener in their first match against Somalia before the opponents equalised in the second half.

With Ethiopia already pulling ahead in the group, today's match could shape the Junior Stars' hopes of staying in the qualifying race.

Muluya's message is clear, Kenya may not win the physical battle, but they can still win the football one if they trust in their strengths.