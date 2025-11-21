South Africa: Ramaphosa Refuses to Hand Over G20 to Us Junior Official

The United States is boycotting the G20 summit in Johannesburg, claiming South Africa is mistreating white Afrikaner farmers.

South Africa says it will not hand over the G20 presidency unless a top-level US official attends the ceremony.

Diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the United States have reached boiling point just days before the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a junior official from the United States, calling the move "disrespectful" and "bullying".

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has pulled out of the summit, accusing South Africa of human rights violations against white Afrikaner farmers. South Africa strongly denies the claim, calling it "misinformation".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Trump has blocked his vice president, Vance, from attending. Instead, the White House offered to send Marc Dillard, a low-level diplomat, to collect the G20 baton.

Ramaphosa's office responded by saying the handover will not go ahead unless a senior US official attends.

"We will not be bullied. It cannot be that a country's geography, money or army determines who has a voice and who is spoken down to," Ramaphosa said.

He added: "There should be no bullying of one nation by another."

Despite the US boycott, the summit will go ahead as planned, with leaders from Germany, the United Kingdom and France confirming attendance. These countries also back South Africa's push for a joint G20 declaration -- another point of friction, as the US now refuses to sign.

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with the White House accusing Ramaphosa of "running his mouth" against the United States.

Ramaphosa has shrugged off the insult, saying the US snub is "their loss".

The incident marks one of the lowest points in South Africa's post-apartheid relations with the US -- and it is unfolding on the global stage.