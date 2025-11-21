Botswana: Motshegwa Acknowledges Persistent Shortage of Medicines

Gaborone — The Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has acknowledged the persistent shortage of medicines and consumables across all facilities, including those in rural areas.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Wednesday, the minister noted that in his State-of-the Nation-Address (SONA), the President indicated that the country should expect a significant increase in the supply of medicines in the coming weeks.

"While the Central Medical Stores (CMS) is responsible for bulk procurement and distribution, the ministry is committed to the re-distribution and rationalisation of medicines within local authorities, as well as ensuring timely ordering and diligent tracking of supplies at CMS," Minister Motshegwa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Regarding the retention and motivation of healthcare workers in hard-to-reach areas, he highlighted the existing Remote Area Service Allowance which was in place to motivate and retain public officers serving in remote areas. Additionally, officers serving in these areas are provided with free accommodation.

However, Mr Motshegwa stated that the ministry acknowledged the need to consider developing specific deployment plans that took into account the unique circumstances and challenges faced by certain districts.

On the integration of digital health solutions, he stated that optimising digitalisation for health remained a key priority, aligning with the health sector's true North of transforming the Botswana health system to match the global Universal Health Coverage average by 2036 through stronger care, workforce, and digital innovation.

A number of systems are utilised in health facilities, such as Patient Information Management System, Integrated Patient Management System, District Health Information System 2, and E Pulse, said Mr Motshegwa, adding that those were active and in use, although not currently interfaced to permit data sharing or access across all health facilities.

He further explained that progress on connectivity included 223 clinics already connected through the ongoing village connectivity programme, with a further 60 targeted under the current phase.

Minister Motshegwa confirmed that by the end of the financial year, a total of 283 clinics were expected to be online. He said challenges such as power surges, often resulted in damage to equipment however, the ministry was installing power surge protectors in affected facilities.

"The ministry is also advancing the development of integrated systems such as the Electronic Medical Records, currently being piloted in two districts, and the Clinic Information Management System, which will ensure access to specialist care," Minister Motshegwa explained.

He said the systems would link to the Botswana Health Information Exchange to support a Master Patient Index that maintained citizens' medical histories across the public and private health facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boteti West MP, Mr Sam Digwa wanted the minster to state plans in place to address persistent challenges in rural healthcare, that included shortages of medicines and consumables, retention and motivation of staff in hard to reach places, and the integration of digital health solutions, to bridge the urban-rural divide in access to health care.

BOPA