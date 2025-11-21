Kenya/Rwanda: Junior Stars Beat Rwanda to Resurrect Afcon Hopes At Cecafa Regional Qualifiers

21 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — The national under 17 football team came from a goal down to beat Rwanda in the second match of their Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Addis Ababa on Friday afternoon.

The Junior Stars went into the break trailing by a goal before Nasasiro Trevor and Nicholas Ochola scored in the second half to earn them all the three points.

The Junior Amavubi Stars shot into the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Nshimiyimana Olivier, the forward sneaking into the box to tap in at the far post.

Coach William 'Kanu' Muluya's charges upped the ante in the second half, camping in their opponents' half in search of a leveller.

It finally bore fruit in the 68th minute as Ochola expertly chested a rebound from the keeper to fire in the equaliser.

Nasasiro then ensured the three points in the 76th minute when he latched on to a loose ball from Ochola's low cross on the right to fire in the second.

The win is the first of the tournament following their 1-1 draw against Somalia on Tuesday evening.

