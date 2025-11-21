Kenya: Nairobi Residents Face Water Supply Disruptions After Kigoro Plant Glitch

21 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a disruption in water supply following technical challenges at the Kigoro Water Treatment Plant.

NCWSC Corporate Affairs Assistant Tonui Kipkurui explained that the plant is currently operating below capacity, resulting in reduced water production.

Kipkurui added the disruption is expected to be fully rectified by 6:00am on Saturday, 22 November

"The Technical teams from Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd. (NCWSC) are working jointly and around the clock to resolve the issue," the agency said.

"Due to the reduced output from the plant, residents and businesses in various parts of Nairobi County are currently experiencing lower water pressure and, in some cases, intermittent supply. NCWSC assures customers that all possible measures are being implemented to restore normal water supply as quickly and safely as possible."

As the situation is being resolved, NCWSC is urging customers to use the available water sparingly and to prioritize only essential needs.

Residents are also encouraged to store adequate water where possible to cushion against the reduced supply.

