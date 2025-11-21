Kenya: Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh During Raid

21 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman believed to be involved in soliciting and providing support to a terrorist group following a targeted operation in Nairobi's Eastleigh area.

The suspect, identified as Asho Kassim Hassan, was apprehended during an intelligence-led raid on a residential building along Major Muriithi Street, where officers traced her alleged hideout.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers recovered a passport and a mobile phone from the suspect.

Both items have been handed over to forensic experts for analysis as detectives move to establish the wider network she is suspected of working with.

Hassan is currently in police custody undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned once investigations are complete.

"Through intensified intelligence operations, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and sustained community partnerships, the DCI remains steadfast in safeguarding the country and ensuring that every Kenyan can go about their daily lives without fear," police said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.