East Africa: Macron Ramps Up Indian Ocean Strategy With Renewed Mauritius Partnership

The leaders of France and Mauritius have reaffirmed plans to revive relations and deepen cooperation, pointing to their "historic and friendly ties" and a "strong commitment to the Indian Ocean" as President Emmanuel Macron began his five-day Africa tour on the island.

The visit, which began Thursday, is the first official trip to Mauritius by a French president in over 30 years. Paris sees the country as a strategic neighbour because of its proximity to the French overseas territory of Réunion Island.

Macron and Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said they discussed several "major issues" including university cooperation, energy and water supply and security.

They also addressed the long running dispute over Tromelin Island, a tiny island administered by France but claimed by Mauritius. Macron said "this issue should not be a source of division".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Macron returns to Africa with drive for fresh partnerships on five-day tour

According to Ramgoolam, these talks were "frank and open" and Macron added that "this issue should not be a source of division".

The pair also discussed political turbulence in neighbouring Madagascar.

Fo the first time, Macron publicly pledged that France would support the country's political transition "with an attitude of openness" and a clear priority on helping the Malagasy people, particularly through development, job creation and anti-corruption efforts.

Ramgoolam welcomed this, saying he "fully supports the efforts of France and the approach taken by the European Union, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to stabilise the situation as quickly as possible" on the island.

Madagascar military leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina sworn in as president

Diplomacy at sea and on shore

Macron's programme in Mauritius continued on Friday with a trip out to sea, to the French Navy vessel Champlain which carries out joint maritime surveillance missions with the Mauritian coastguard and contributes to regional cooperation on maritime security.

Discussions around the fight against trafficking and illegal fishing is also on the agenda.

On Friday morning, Macron also inaugurated a new French Embassy in Port Louis, before flying to South Africa for a series of bilateral meetings ahead of the G20 summit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius East Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is expected to hold brief talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by a commemoration ceremony in honour of French citizens who fought against apartheid.

In the evening, the French president will participate in the launch of a Franco-South African Business Council to strengthen economic partnerships between companies in both countries, based on an existing model between France and Nigeria.

South Africa's G20 presidency set to boost the continent's role on world stage

Macron will then travel to Gabon, where the Élysée says he will "confirm and deepen" the "excellent, renewed and forward-looking" relationship between the two countries.

This will be the French president's first state visit to Libreville since Brice Oligui Nguema came to power.

His African tour will conclude next week in Luanda, Angola, with a European Union-African Union summit, at which leaders will assess the progress made since the last joint summit in 2022.

This article was adapted from the original version in French.