Kenya: Kindiki Decries Judicial Rulings Impeding Manifesto Implementation

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lamented the Judicial rulings that impede the implementation of Kenya Kwanza's manifesto and slowing down the economic development geared towards the citizens

Speaking when he presided over the Launch of The State of Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report 2024/2025, Kindiki cited the numerous rulings that have denied Kenyans developments even though it is enshrined in the Constitution.

"And there is no dispute on whether the judiciary is supposed to be independent. What we are looking for is clarity on where that independence meets with interdependence with other arms of government because at some point however extreme however pure that doctrine is, at some point it will intersect with interdependence."

"I have submitted before and I do submit here again that this independence brought and pure as it may be must only be restricted to four areas. Anything beyond those four legs, decisional independence, financial independence, administrative independence, and operational independence, you must submit to other arms of government and other agencies for a democracy to work," he started.

The DP also challenged the Judiciary to avoid overstepping its mandate on the Doctrine of Separation of Powers and the Independence of Judiciary.

Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza's administration commitment in fast tracking the Judges retirement law before the end of this year that will give dignity to the court officers when they retire.

"Our country has done so well in providing a very robust interpretation of the Bill of Rights. But unfortunately until now we have concentrated on unbundling civil and political rights which are the first generation rights. Yet the constitution of Kenya places at the center of the Bill of Rights social economic rights."

"You have a challenge, the Judiciary of Kenya, to interpret Article 43 of the Constitution. It cannot be muted. You must tell us what those rights in Article 43 mean for Kenyans. If you look at the manifesto of this administration, it is very focused on realization not just of civil and political rights, the first generation rights, but helping our country progressively subject to available resources to realize the social economic rights that are in the Constitution," the DP noted.

The DP highlighted some of the achievements so far this administration has supported the statues of Judiciary in building Democracy that include hiring of 51 Judges of High court, court of appeal, land and environment Court and another 214 Magistrates in the last three years