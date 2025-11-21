Uganda: East African Crude Oil Pipeline and Rotary Uganda Launch Green Schools Initiative

Kyotera — The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd., in partnership with Rotary Uganda, has officially launched the EACOP Green Schools Initiative at St. Kizito Primary School, Kasasa Sub County, Kyotera District as part of EACOP's Social Economic Investment Programme. The initiative aims to transform learning institutions along the EACOP route into models of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

This launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EACOP Ltd. and Rotary in August 2025 to support the implementation of the Green Schools Initiative across ten districts along the pipeline corridor including Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai, Sembabule, and Gomba.

The EACOP Green Schools Initiative seeks to empower young learners with practical knowledge and lifelong values that promote environmental conservation. Among the activities shall include installation of solar systems, establishment of school green spaces with fruit and vegetable gardens, proper waste management, installation of sanitation and handwashing facilities, rainwater harvesting systems & conduct awareness programs on environmental, health, sanitation, and safety.

Speaking during the launch event, JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., emphasized the importance of fostering environmental stewardship among young people. "The EACOP Green Schools Initiative represents our commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility. By integrating green practices in schools, we are not only addressing immediate community needs but also nurturing a generation that will champion environmental protection and sustainable living."

Representing Rotary Uganda, Geoffrey Kitakuule, Governor of Rotary District 9213, reaffirmed Rotary's dedication to environmental sustainability:

"This partnership with EACOP is a clear demonstration of Rotary's mission to protect the environment and promote community well-being. Working with schools allows us to reach the future custodians of our planet young people who can lead lasting change in their communities."

Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, Governor of Rotary District 9214, added: "Through initiatives like this, we are empowering children and teachers to become advocates for a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment. The Green Schools Initiative is not just a project, it's a movement towards a sustainable future."

The launch event brought together representatives from EACOP Ltd., Rotary Uganda, local government leaders, and school administration, who commended the collaboration for its practical impact on education and environmental conservation.