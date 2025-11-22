Sudan Grassroots Aid Groups Awarded 2025 Chatham House Prize

Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs) are community-led volunteer networks made up of Sudanese citizens, many of them young people, organized locally to meet urgent needs when formal systems collapsed.

Sudan’s grassroots mutual aid groups – the Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs) – have been awarded the 2025 Chatham House Prize, in recognition of their crucial role in delivering humanitarian support during the ongoing war in Sudan.

These community networks are said to have been the difference between life and death for millions – saving lives in areas often inaccessible to international organizations. They step in where state structures have broken down, providing essentials like food, water and medical supplies and maintaining or repairing power and water systems.

Their work has been praised and recognized by several international bodies including the Norwegian Nobel Committee – particularly for their impartial nature and attempts to provide aid for all parties caught up in the war.

Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House, said:

‘These groups have demonstrated that civilians can and do provide a vital response in times of crisis which goes beyond providing mere aid. In the face of a horrific, brutal conflict which threatens societal collapse, they have shown civic solidarity and resilience – taking a lead and shifting some power back to communities. I am delighted they have accepted this award in recognition of their efforts.’

Tighisti Amare, Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, said:

‘At a time of profound crisis, when Sudan’s communities have been left without functioning state services or adequate international assistance, the ERRs have stepped in with remarkable resolve. Their volunteer-led networks have been the backbone of humanitarian response for millions – sustaining essential support, protecting dignity, reaffirming social cohesion, and demonstrating the courage and ingenuity that define the very best of local leadership.’

In a statement the ERRs said they were grateful to Chatham House and its members for the honour.

‘This recognition belongs to the thousands of Sudanese volunteers who risk their lives every day to protect and support others. Amid unimaginable suffering, our people continue to demonstrate that compassion, solidarity and humanity are stronger than war.

‘We dedicate this award to every community that still believes in hope and to all those who continue to care for one another despite displacement, loss, and fear. Above all, we honour our fallen ERR volunteers – the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their fellow citizens. Their bravery and devotion will never be forgotten.

‘This recognition strengthens our commitment to building a civilian future for Sudan, rather than a militarized one – a future where peace, dignity, and humanity guide our path forward. This award gives strength to our ongoing struggle for a Sudan where communities thrive without fear and where solidarity prevails over violence.’

The Prize will be awarded at an official event next year, with details to be announced nearer the time.

The Chatham House Prize is voted for by Chatham House members, following nominations from the institute’s staff and presented to ‘the person, persons, or organization deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations’.

The Prize was launched in 2005. Previous recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Malawi’s Constitutional Court Judges, Sir David Attenborough and the BBC Natural History Unit, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Last year the 2024 Chatham House Prize went to Prime Minister Donald Tusk in recognition of his unwavering commitment to restoring democracy in Poland.

