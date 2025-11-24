Zambians Support Cross-Border Mobility, but Want Fewer Immigrants

One in four citizens say they have considered moving abroad, most often in search of better work or economic opportunities.

Key findings

More than six in 10 Zambians (62%) say people in Southern Africa should be able to move freely across international borders to trade or work in other countries. About one-third (35%) think the government should limit cross-border movement of people and goods. o A majority (57%) of respondents say that in practice, crossing international borders is "difficult" or "very difficult."

Fewer than half (45%) of citizens view the economic impact of migrants on Zambia as beneficial.

Majorities say they would like or wouldn't mind living next door to foreign workers or immigrants (71%) and refugees (56%).

Even so, more than three-fourths of Zambians say the government should reduce the number of foreign job seekers it allows to enter the country (57%) or eliminate such immigration altogether (23%). o A similar majority favour reducing (52%) or eliminating (26%) entry by refugees.

About one in four respondents (27%) say they have considered leaving Zambia. o This figure is highest among the most educated citizens (57% of those with post secondary education), urban residents (41%), people with full-time jobs (37%), and youth (34%). o The most common reasons cited for potential emigration are economic - finding better job opportunities (50%) and escaping economic hardship (25%). o The most popular destination among potential emigrants is North America (24%), but four in 10 (39%) would prefer South Africa or another country on the African continent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Migration has played an important role in shaping Zambia's history and economy. The country's strategic location in Southern Africa has made it a hub for regional migration (International Organization for Migration, 2019), presenting both opportunities and challenges. Immigrants have contributed to Zambia's economy through new business ventures, skills transfer, and tax contributions, though illegal immigration can pose challenges such as competition for resources (Zambia Statistics Agency, 2024; International Labour Organization, 2023; Nyamazana, Koyi, Funjika, & Chibwili, 2017).

Zambia hosts about 170,200 international migrants, including 71,000 people of working age (15 years or older) and more than 44,200 refugees and asylum seekers (Integral Human Development, 2021; International Labour Organization, 2023). Recognising the importance of migration in the country's development, the Zambian government has taken steps to manage migration effectively, with a National Migration Policy that aims to promote economic development, social cohesion, and national security. The policy highlights the need to balance and protect the rights of all stakeholders, including those fleeing persecution and conflict (Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, 2022; United Nations Network of Migration, 2022; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 2019; Ministry of Labour and Social Security, 2024).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zambia Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey sought the perspectives of Zambians on migration. Findings reveal that a majority of citizens favour the free cross-border movement of people in the region to work and trade and profess no reservations about having foreign workers or refugees as neighbours. At the same time, fewer than half see immigrants as beneficial to Zambia's economy, and most want fewer foreign workers and refugees, or even none at all, to come into their country.

Meanwhile, about one in four Zambians - including a majority of those with post-secondary education and more than a third of those with full-time jobs - say they have considered emigration themselves, mostly for economic reasons.

Edward Chibwili Edward Chibwili is the national investigator for Zambia.