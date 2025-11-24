Africa: Can Industrial Growth and Climate Action Go Hand in Hand?

Do higher living standards in developing countries have to mean more polluting, fossil-fuel dependent industries? Or is a low-carbon alternative possible? As the world grapples with climate change, economic inequality, and rapid technological shifts, next week's Global Industry Summit will tackle these questions, bringing together governments, business leaders, and innovators to shape solutions that balance prosperity with sustainability.

In Namibia's Daures region, a bold experiment aims to prove economies can create jobs without fossil fuels.

When completed, Daures Green Hydrogen Village will sustainably produce hydrogen and ammonia from renewable sources, which will be used to make the country's first carbon-free green fertiliser, reducing the need for imports.

The project is designed to benefit the whole community, with training on horticulture and crop production, and a solar-powered tomato paste processing plant to add value to local fresh produce and create more local employment. More than 1,000 people are expected to benefit from sustainable jobs and food security.

Projects like this are part of a wider push to rethink industry for a low-carbon future.

What UNIDO does, and why it matters

Daures Green Hydrogen Village is just one example of how the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is working with countries in the global south to achieve inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Countries as varied as Costa Rica and Morocco are benefiting from UNIDO's Global Programme for Hydrogen in Industry (GPHI), which helps overcome barriers and develop a just and sustainable economy with green hydrogen at its core.

Since its establishment in 1966, UNIDO has championed inclusive and sustainable industrial development as a cornerstone of economic and social progress.

A platform for transformation

From 23 to 27 November, the UN agency will have the opportunity to show how it is realising its mission to support developing countries and emerging economies in building and transforming their industries, at the Global Industry Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the countdown to Riyadh begins, expectations are high for bold commitments and partnerships that can drive a fair global economy -- one anchored in sustainability, equality, and shared prosperity.

The conference will also address gender equality and the empowerment of women, UNIDO's role in a reformed UN development system, alongside discussions on financing and digital platforms for monitoring results.

What to look out for at the Summit

The event, hosted at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, will include three days of thematic forums on critical issues: