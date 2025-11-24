Sudan: New Yale HRL Satellite Evidence - 'Empty Markets, Ongoing Body Disposal' in North Darfur Capital

New Haven, Connecticut, Usa / El Fasher — Disturbing evidence has emerged from a report published by the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) on Friday, that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued to carry out activities likely related to the disposal of bodies in civilian areas of El Fasher, North Darfur, following the militia's complete control of the city on October 26, 2025.

According to the analysis, satellite imagery detected activity consistent with possible burnings and burials of bodies in the vicinity of the Saudi hospital and the 'First Class' neighbourhood, two areas where the lab had previously documented mass killings. New individual burial mounds were also identified in civilian cemeteries between October 26 and 28, before this activity ceased entirely after that date.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, an earlier HRL report showed clusters of human bodies and dark spots, likely blood, around El Fasher children's hospital and the Saudi hospital, confirming that recent large-scale executions had taken place.

The latest report notes that the absence of traditional burials and the scarcity of any civilian activity reinforce Yale Lab's earlier estimates that nearly 250,000 civilians who were in El Fasher before October 26 may have been killed, died, been displaced, or remain in hiding and unable to move.

Possible bodies burned in the first-class neighbourhood and the Saudi hospital

The Yale team documented clusters of charred objects, likely bodies, in a first-class residential complex, first appearing in images taken on November 13, followed by scenes of ground disturbances and white ash on November 17. This site is near areas where evidence of mass killings has previously been identified.

At the Saudi Hospital, a pit containing white objects believed to be bodies was discovered; these objects had been burned repeatedly during November. The hospital was the last functioning medical facility before the fall of El Fasher, and previous reports indicated that the RSF killed patients, their companions, and medical staff inside during the initial days of their control of the city.

A complete absence of civil life in seven major markets

The analysis showed a complete absence of any civilian activity in seven major markets in El Fasher since October 26, including the Grand Market, Um Dafsu Market, Nifasha Market in Abu Shouk camp for displaced people, Abuja Market, in addition to the two main livestock markets.

Satellite images indicate the spread of abnormal plant growth in market locations, reflecting their disuse for long periods, as well as the presence of vehicles and machinery belonging to the RSF in some of them.

These markets were among the last places of civilian gatherings before the RSF took over the city, and most of them were subjected to aerial bombardment and drone attacks during the months leading up to the fall of El Fasher.

Military activity was observed at the water station, with no civilians present at the water treatment plant west of Wadi El Fasher, analysis revealed a water leak and the movement of RSF vehicles, including armoured vehicles, with no indication of civilian presence. This station was the scene of fierce clashes before the RSF took control of the city.

Summary of the report

The Yale Lab asserts that the combination of evidence--including the likelihood of cremations, the absence of traditional burial practices, and the lack of market activity--raises serious concerns about the fate of the remaining civilians in El Fasher, suggesting that the vast majority have been killed, disappeared, or forcibly displaced.

The report employs methodologies that integrate open-source data with satellite imagery analysis.

Videos

The RSF published a video of the first Friday prayer in El Fasher since the RSF took control of the city and also published another video showing statements by police and prosecution officials about judicial developments.