Somalia: Somali President Praises Teachers' Role in Nation-Building On Somali Teachers' Day

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud lauded the country's teachers for their central role in rebuilding the nation's education sector, as he addressed a major ceremony marking Somali Teachers' Day at Mogadishu Stadium.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Learning, brought together senior government officials, education authorities, teachers and students from schools across the capital.

In his keynote speech, President Mohamud praised Somali teachers as "the backbone of national progress," crediting them with shaping generations that will lead the country's future.

"The most valuable people in this nation are the Somali teacher and the Somali soldier," the president said. "It is our duty to honor and support teachers, because they are the foundation of social development. I am directing the Ministry of Education to complete the recruitment of the remaining number of the 10,000 teachers, of whom 6,000 have already been hired and deployed across schools. I expect the rest to be prepared, trained and placed without delay."

Mohamud reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the quality of education through stronger teacher training, better professional development and increased support for educators, saying Somalia must bring its education standards in line with global benchmarks.

He also urged Somali youth to recognise their role as the country's future leaders, calling on them to take advantage of expanding learning opportunities.

Thursday's celebrations featured performances and presentations by students and school groups from across Mogadishu, showcasing the importance of teachers in Somali society.

The Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir and other senior officials attended the ceremony, alongside representatives of education institutions and civil society groups.

The event concluded with the president receiving an honorary award from members of the Somali education community, in recognition of his administration's efforts to promote learning and support teachers. Mohamud, in turn, praised educators for their resilience and dedication during years of conflict and hardship.