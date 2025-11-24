Somalia: East African Court Lifts Suspension On Somalia's EALA Delegates

Mogadishu — The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has lifted a months-long suspension on nine Somali representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), clearing the way for them to take their seats after a legal dispute over their selection.

The Arusha-based court removed an injunction issued earlier this year after a group of Somali academics and politicians challenged the legitimacy of the election held in Mogadishu. The petitioners alleged the process was marred by political interference, exclusion of qualified candidates and violations of East African Community procedures.

They argued that the Federal Parliament bypassed key nomination rules, favouring politically connected individuals while sidelining more qualified contenders. The dispute prompted the court to halt the swearing-in of the nine delegates pending a full review.

In its final ruling issued Friday, the court found insufficient grounds to maintain the suspension, confirming that the nine members are now eligible to assume their roles in the regional assembly.

The decision is expected to stir political debate in Mogadishu, where it is likely to renew scrutiny of transparency and fairness in Somalia's selection of representatives to regional and international institutions. Analysts say the ruling may lead to fresh calls for clearer and more uniform nomination procedures in both houses of Parliament.

Somalia, which joined the East African Community in 2023, is sending its first-ever cohort to EALA. Full participation in the regional assembly is regarded as essential for advancing the country's interests in trade, infrastructure and regional integration.

The Federal Government has not yet issued an official statement on the ruling, though one is expected in the coming hours.

EALA plays a key role in shaping regional policy, including legislation on economic integration, security and cross-border movement. Somalia's reinstated participation marks another step in its broader effort to strengthen regional ties following years of institutional rebuilding.