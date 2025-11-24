Somalia, Pakistan Ministers Meet in Brussels to Strengthen Ties

Brussels — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a productive meeting on Saturday with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.

The discussions focused on strengthening and expanding the growing bilateral relations between Somalia and Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed the deep bonds of brotherhood, historic cooperation, and shared interests that unite the two nations.

The ministers agreed to accelerate collaboration across key sectors, including diplomacy, security, trade, education, health, and institutional capacity-building, aiming to foster sustainable development benefiting both countries.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to maintain ongoing dialogue and cooperation and to create new opportunities to further enhance the strategic partnership between Somalia and Pakistan.