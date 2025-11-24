Somalia, Pakistan Ministers Meet in Brussels to Strengthen Ties

23 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Brussels — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a productive meeting on Saturday with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.

The discussions focused on strengthening and expanding the growing bilateral relations between Somalia and Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed the deep bonds of brotherhood, historic cooperation, and shared interests that unite the two nations.

The ministers agreed to accelerate collaboration across key sectors, including diplomacy, security, trade, education, health, and institutional capacity-building, aiming to foster sustainable development benefiting both countries.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to maintain ongoing dialogue and cooperation and to create new opportunities to further enhance the strategic partnership between Somalia and Pakistan.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.