Somalia: Somali President Receives Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's Best Referee 2025

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday hosted referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan at the National Palace, following his recognition as Africa's Best Referee of 2025 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

President Mohamud congratulated Cartan on what he described as a historic achievement for Somalia, noting that the award reflects the referee's dedication, professionalism, and years of effort to advance his career at both national and international levels.

The president said the accolade not only honors Cartan but also elevates Somalia's profile in international sports, calling it a source of national pride.

"Your success shows that Somalis can compete and excel on the global stage. We hope this inspires more young people in Somalia to pursue excellence in sports and refereeing," the president said.

Omar Abduqadir Cartan thanked the president for the warm reception and praised the support he has received from Somali sports authorities.

He said the recognition motivates him to continue representing Somalia at major international tournaments, while promoting professionalism and integrity in football refereeing.

CAF named Cartan Africa's Best Referee for 2025 in recognition of his outstanding performance in continental competitions, including high-profile CAF Champions League and African Cup of Nations matches.