Africa: Ntshavheni Hails Historic G20 Consensus That Places Africa At the Centre

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has described the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg as a "very successful" opening that delivered a landmark declaration prioritising Africa and the developing world.

Speaking to SAnews at the G20 media centre in Nasrec, Ntshavheni said the declaration, adopted "by acclamation" and agreed to by an overwhelming majority of G20 countries, reflects Africa's growing influence in shaping global governance.

"What was important on day one was the declaration that was agreed to by an overwhelming majority of delegates of countries through the Sherpa's negotiations, and it was accepted by acclamation.

"That declaration is important, not only because it comes from the African soil, but because it's a declaration that prioritises the interest of Africa and the developing world," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister noted that the President had shared a remarkable detail that the word "Africa" appears 80 times in the declaration - the most in the history of the G20.

"The President was saying last night that somebody took [a count] of the number of times where Africa is mentioned in the declaration, and for the first time... Africa is referred to 80 times in the declaration. And it's not only important because of the reference to Africa, it's also because the agenda prioritises African interest," Ntshavheni told SAnews.

Reflecting on the momentum of the summit, the Minister said South Africa is encouraged by the unity shown on key issues.

"So for us, yesterday was a very successful day, and also that there is consensus in terms of the G20 agenda and what countries, the nations of the G20 must focus on," she said.

A declaration shaped by crisis, climate resilience, and development needs

Ntshavheni said leaders used the opening sessions to confront shared global challenges, particularly climate change, rising inequality, and unsustainable debt levels in developing countries.

"You have seen in our own country what keeps on happening in the coastal provinces. There have been floods that have wreaked havoc. G20 is also sitting when the Caribbean islands have been affected by huge storms... It meant that the G20 leaders needed to focus on that," she said.

South Africa had successfully placed inequality, access to finance, and debt sustainability on the agenda.

"We've put on the agenda the issue of the inequalities and the unsustainable debt levels of African countries and developing countries," she said.

The Minister said discussions also focused on building long-term disaster resilience.

"It's important that we build disaster resilience... We were putting in place programmes that talk about how to make sure we also prevent the disasters," she said, extending condolences to Caribbean nations recently hit by devastating storms.

Social Summit priorities carried into the leaders' declaration

The Minister welcomed the alignment between the outcomes of the recently concluded G20 Social Summit and the main G20 Declaration, noting that key social priorities had been successfully elevated to leader level.

"We were very clear on two fronts at the Social Summit. One, the projects at the social Summit, and also its own declarations and its priorities, were projects that we as a country, and also the other participating countries will be able to implement all on our own," the Minister said.

She emphasised that social issues raised by civil society, labour, business, youth and community leaders were not sidelined.

"... We also [focused on] debt sustainability [and] access to financing and funding. We have those items covered through in the main declaration, so it was quite successful and as a country, we are quite happy," she said.

Ntshavheni said this affirmed South Africa's commitment that the Social Summit "is not a tick box exercise" but a meaningful contributor to the leaders' agenda.

"It's an exercise that will make sure that the contribution of the leaders of society is included in the final declaration of the leaders of the G20," she said.

No handover ceremony at the Summit

Clarifying the summit's closing process, Ntshavheni said there would be no traditional handover ceremony between South Africa and the United States.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, there will be a final round of discussions on particular themes. Leaders will express their views. But what we need to clarify is that we are not going to have a handover ceremony. We're going to have a closing ceremony after the third session of the summit," she explained.

She said the United States - the incoming G20 President - had informed South Africa that it would not participate in the summit but would only attend a handover event. However, the US is represented in Johannesburg by a Chargé d'Affaires, which complicates protocol.

"The United States of America must take over from South Africa, however, the United States of America indicated that they don't want to participate in the summit but participate in the handover ceremony.

"They are sending us a Chargé d'Affaire. However, our President cannot hand over to an official of government. It doesn't work that way in terms of applicable international protocols. As a result, South Africa has arranged for the formal handover to take place at the DIRCO offices sometime next week with the official equivalent to that of the Chargé d'Affaire," the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za