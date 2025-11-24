South Africa: Motsoaledi Commends Global Fund's $11.3bn Boost

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, commended the unwavering dedication of donor countries, the private sector, and philanthropic organisations that exemplified the virtues of multilateralism during the Eighth Global Fund Replenishment Summit.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria hosted its Replenishment Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday, co-organised with the governments of South Africa and the United Kingdom on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Despite one of the most turbulent geopolitical and economic years in recent history, global partners pledged US$11.34 billion to sustain the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria, save millions more lives, and strengthen health systems worldwide.

As Motsoaledi opened the summit, he highlighted the significance of the investment case for replenishment by noting that the Global Fund partnership has saved 70 million lives since 2002 and reduced the combined death rate from HIV, TB, and malaria by 63%.

"These are not just numbers - they represent futures reclaimed," the Minister said.

He emphasised the importance of multi-sectoral approaches in strengthening health responses by encouraging "governments, civil society, private sector and communities" to stand united "because our fates are intertwined".

In his reflections on the key theme of the G20 Presidency -- 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability' -- the Minister highlighted the importance of country-led solutions, enhanced domestic financing, and health sovereignty.

He told the delegates that South Africa funds 90% of its HIV medicines, but catalytic investments remain vital.

Motsoaledi declared that health service delivery should ensure that no one is left behind, especially adolescent girls, young women, key populations and marginalised communities.

He called on all stakeholders to reflect the determination of communities on the frontlines.

"The success of this Replenishment Summit, on the sidelines of the G20, will be a defining legacy that our commitment to partnership and progress is unshakeable".

Five Heads of State and Government, along with representatives from over 30 countries, gathered for the event. They were joined by multilateral partners, philanthropic organisations, businesses, civil society organisations, and community networks.

Together, they affirmed that the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria is not finished, and that there is a strong global commitment to continue advancing progress in this area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined Africa's growing leadership in global health.

"Hosting this Replenishment Summit on African soil for the first time symbolises how far we have come - and how far we can go.

"Africa is not only leading in implementation; we are also driving innovation and taking greater responsibility for our own health systems. This partnership embodies solidarity, equity and transformation," said President Ramaphosa.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the importance of investing in the Global Fund.

"In today's volatile world, we must prioritise spending that makes a genuine difference and supports both growth at home and globally.

"That is why we will continue to support the Global Fund, whose work is at the cutting edge of fighting the world's deadliest diseases. It is an investment in economic growth and stability, and a prime example of our modern approach to development," said Starmer.