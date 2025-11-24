Kenya: Wetang'ula, Mudavadi Drum Up Support for UDA's David Ndakwa Ahead of Thursday's Malava By-Election.

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza leaders mounted a spirited campaign for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa as they launched a blistering attack on rival politicians ahead of the November 27 Malava Constituency by-election.

Addressing a political rally at Shamberere Primary School, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula lead the onslaught on the United Opposition accusing unnamed opponents of reducing politics to insults and empty rhetoric rather than offering meaningful solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans.

"There are our competitors who have been going around this region abusing CS Oparanya, PCS Musalia Mudavadi and I. They have no agenda other than insults," Wetang'ula said, adding that the group's political messaging lacked direction.

He added:"When you ask them what agenda they have for Kenyans, they will tell you 'one term', 'Kasongo must go', and that is all."

The Speaker warned the United Opposition that continued misinformation would not go unanswered.

"As your leaders, we want to tell them as the Englishmen say if you tell lies about others, we will start saying the truth about them," he cautioned.

In a thinly veiled reference to past security scandals, Wetang'ula said some of those now posturing as reformers had unresolved issues.

"Some of them we know have unanswered questions. We had more than 500 bodies dumped in River Yala and Tsavo, and you tell us you want to clean the mess what mess?" he posed.

The Speaker also threw political salvos to Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, urging him to maintain decorum in political discourse.

"I want to beseech my brother Senator Boni Khalwale: play by the book and stop insulting other leaders. Since you have started becoming elderly and want to be emulated, you will not be emulated by insulting others," he said.

Wetang'ula stressed that senior leaders from Western Kenya had moved beyond local political tussles, instead focusing on broader national ambitions, including the presidency.

He reminded residents that national leadership requires broad-based alliances.

"For you to be president, you must garner at least 24 counties. Here in Western, we only have six. It means we have to go out and make friendships with other regions," he noted.

"But we will not build friendship by insulting and tearing at each other. We must respect each other and protect the leaders we currently have," he added.

He urged residents of Malava to vote for the UDA candidate, arguing that the constituency has historically aligned with the government of the day.

"Your former MPs Joshua Angatia and Soita Shitanda were ministers and Malulu Injendi was in government. That is why we want you to elect David Dakwa so that Malava remains in government and we walk together," Wetang'ula said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi rebuked Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, whom he accused of arrogance and disrespect toward national leaders.

According to Mudavadi, Natembeya's confrontational style of politics will attract consequences at the ballot.

"Governor Natembeya has been dismissive, abusive and proud, demeaning other leaders," he said.

"You think we are pastors, or we are politicians like you, Governor Natembeya? Continue playing with us, but we are ready. Be sure we have strong candidates to run against you come 2027, and you will only serve one term," said the former Vice President.

The rally formed part of an intensified Kenya Kwanza campaign strategy in Kakamega County, with the coalition seeking to tighten its grip on Western Kenya by securing the Malava seat through David Ndakwa.