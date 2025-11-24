Kenya: First Lady Rachel Champions Cycling As Key to a Cleaner, Healthier Kenya

23 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace cycling for economic and health benefits.

Speaking at the 2025 Ceder Sports Academy cycling Race in Uasin Gichu county, Mrs Ruto said there is lot of benefits accrued from cycling

Moreover the First Lady noted that cycling has zero emmission ensuring clean environment.

She commended the event organisers for ensuring active participation of children women and eldery people.

"Big dreams starts small and sometimes you do not see it untill you succeed,"she said

She said the race should be made an annual event to atract visitors.

She urged the investors and county government to develop infrastructures that will attract huge turn outs.

