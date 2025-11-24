Kenya: Tributes Pour in Following the Death of Former Cabinet Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao

Nairobi — Leaders from across the political divide have sent their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former cabinet minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi observed that at the age of 85, Munyao's guiding principle of simplicity yet pragmatic will continue to echo the legacy of a selfless leader who served the country with diligence and commitment.

"The former Livestock Minister during the late Rt. President Mwai Kibaki's era embodied a powerful leadership mantra of humility and determination as he placed the service to the nation and the people above personal interests," Mudavadi said in his tribute.

Wiper Leader and Former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka described Munyao as one who had the embodiment of a devoted public servant working tirelessly for ordinary Kenyans with a sincerity that is increasingly rare today.

"Joseph was a quiet yet powerful presence, humble, disciplined, and always placing the service of others above himself. He was more than a steady hand; he carried himself with humility, grace, and a deep respect for all. His presence anchored every room he entered," Kalonzo stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua mourned Munyao as a public servant who exhibited wisdom and resilience of a statesman he was.

"Joseph Munyao's passing on has left a huge gap in Mbooni constituency where he served as a legislator; as a Cabinet Minister, Munyao served with dedication and patriotism. He touched many lives and transformed our nation in many ways," he said.

Democratic Party Leader Justin Muturi paid tribute to Munyao saying His commitment, clarity of purpose, and unwavering belief in a democratic and prosperous Kenya helped shape the political landscape of our nation.

"As Patron of the DP and a dedicated Minister for Livestock during the Kibaki administration, he served the country with diligence, vision, and an admirable sense of duty," Muturi said in his tribute.

"DP mourns Hon. Joseph Munyao, EGH, our esteemed co-founder, Party Leader, and Patron. A distinguished statesman, former MP and Minister, he guided our Party with wisdom and integrity. His lifelong service strengthened our nation. May he rest in eternal peace," the party posted on its X account.

Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Fred Matiangi said Munyao will be fondly remembered as a 'espoused servant leadership and a commitment to putting the needs of his constituents first.'