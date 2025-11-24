Somalia: U.S. Congressional Report Highlights Somaliland's Strategic Role As China Backs Mogadishu's Claims

23 November 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — A new report submitted to the U.S. Congress by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) highlights Somaliland's economic strength, strategic importance, and growing relevance in U.S.-China competition in the Horn of Africa.

In one of the clearest U.S. government references to Somaliland's status, the Commission writes that China "backed Somalia's sovereignty claims to counter the emergence of a democratic foothold with proximity to the Gulf of Aden and its Djibouti base."

The report notes explicitly that Somalia has only 'claims' over Somaliland, stating:

"Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 and has a stronger economy than neighboring Somalia."

Despite lacking formal international recognition, the Commission states that Somaliland "has official relations with Taiwan," and describes how Taiwan and Somaliland signed a "coast guard cooperation agreement" in July 2025 amid growing geopolitical pressure.

The report adds that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has urged the administration to "recognize the region as a country," while China's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa traveled to Mogadishu to push Somali authorities to reaffirm their "claims over the territory" and restrict visas or border access linked to Taiwan.

The Commission concludes that Beijing has pressed governments across Africa to isolate both Taiwan and Somaliland, portraying the Horn of Africa as a central arena in U.S.-China strategic competition.

The full report is available on the USCC website:

Report: https://www.uscc.gov/annual-report/2025-annual-report-congress


