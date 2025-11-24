Kenya: President Ruto Affirms Uganda's Uninterrupted Access to the Sea, Dismissing 'Naysayers'

Nairobi — Kenya has moved to firmly dispel speculation over Uganda's access to the sea, with President William Ruto declaring that the two neighboring states remain united in expanding regional transport, logistics, and infrastructure corridors for shared prosperity.

Speaking in Tororo, Uganda during the launch of the Devki Mega Steel Industry, President Ruto dismissed what he termed naysayers and sections of the media that attempted to create friction between the two countries over Uganda's long-standing reliance on Kenyan ports.

"I know people in the journalist space tried to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by all means. Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters and we do not have time for negative engagement," President Ruto said.

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda's access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very corridors critics claimed were in jeopardy.

"Uganda is assured of the access to the sea through Kenya," he said. "That is why we are not only extending the pipeline, we are also extending the road and we are also extending the railway because we believe that this region needs to move as one," he said.

The Head of State said both countries were entering a new phase of coordinated investment intended to boost trade, cut transport costs and attract investors across East Africa.

"We have time for progress. We want to work together to create jobs, to attract investment, and to do developments like the one we see here today. We want to connect this region so that we can share prosperity because poverty cannot be shared," Ruto said.

Infrastructure corridors

He further reiterated country's readiness to work closely with Uganda, Rwanda and other EAC partners to transform today's milestone into tomorrow's prosperity.

Ruto highlighted that ongoing projects including the Eldoret-Kampala-DRC pipeline extension, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kampala, and the imminent dualling of the Rironi-Malaba highway were central to creating a more competitive and integrated region.

President Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to divest up to 65% of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), encouraging Uganda and East African citizens to buy into the regional fuel transport backbone.

"The ministers were in Nairobi last week and I have given them guidance on the need for Uganda and Kenya to jointly own the Kenya Pipeline Company. That facility is not just a Kenyan facility; it is a regional facility," he said.

Steel Market

Addressing the industrial significance of the newly launched Tororo Steel Industry, Ruto said Africa's steel market currently at 39.5 million tones is expected to grow to 52 million tonnes by 2034, driven by infrastructure and industrialization.

He noted that Sub-Saharan Africa holds between 20 and 25 billion tonnes of proven and probable iron ore, putting the region in pole position to meet continental demand and become a major global exporter.

"The establishment of the Tororo Steel Industry sends a powerful message that our countries possess both the capacity and the courage to build globally competitive industries," he said.

Ruto added that Kenya imports close to $850 million worth of steel annually, expressing confidence that the Tororo facility would significantly serve the Kenyan and regional market.

Ruto underscored that regional integration was not an abstract political ideal but a practical path to jobs, business growth and inclusive prosperity.

"I want to assure you of the people of Kenya's continued friendship, commitment and working together for the progress of our region," he said.