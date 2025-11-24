Kenya: Nyashinski Announces His Residency 'Showman' Slated for April 2026

23 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By King Bee Kiragu

Nyashinski is thrilled to announce Showman, a groundbreaking showcase set to take place in April 2026 in Nairobi. The production builds on the success of his previous stage production, SHIN CITY, and elevates it into a first-of-its-kind residency format in Kenya.

A theatrical residency, SHOWMAN will treat both longtime fans and new audiences to a uniquely choreographed and well rehearsed stage performance.

Showman is set for:

Sat 4th April, 2026 - 1 Show

Sun 5th April, 2026 - 2 Shows

Wed 8th April, 2026 - 1 VIP Show

Sat 11th April, 2026 - 1 Show

Sun 12th April, 2026 - 2 Shows

Each performance will host a comfortable number of aendees to ensure an intimate, highest-quality experience for all.

Tickets for the SHOWMAN Residency go on sale Friday, 21st November 2026, with pricing adjusted based on availability. Weekend show tickets start at Ksh 3,000, while the VIP show starts at Ksh 20,000.

