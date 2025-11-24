Tanzania: Urban Railway Line, Bagamoyo Port, Tanzania's New Major Projects

Dar es Salaam — THE construction of urban railway lines, Bagamoyo Port and upgrading of Kigoma Port are major projects Tanzania is currently implementing, the government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, unveiled to the media outlets today, November 23, 2025.

Msigwa has assured the world that Tanzania is safe and secure as it continues to implement major development projects.

Also serving as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Msigwa highlighted the projects as the construction of urban railway lines, development of major ports, including Bagamoyo Port, whose construction works begin in December this year.

Also, about to start including the upgrading of Kigoma Port.

According to Mr Msigwa, Tanzanian tourism has seen massive growth lately, with visitor numbers rising from 2 million to a target of 8 million.

He also mentioned the expansion of the national airline, ATCL, which currently has 16 aircraft, as the country plans to add 8 more.

"Our strategic projects are what frustrate some people. But we will continue. Let us not destroy our country," he said.