Tanzania Fast-Tracks Completion of 65 New VETA Colleges By 2026

Morogoro — THE Tanzanian government is fast-tracking the expansion of technical and vocational education to equip young Tanzanians with practical skills, with a focus on constructing and upgrading infrastructure at Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) colleges.

Currently, 80 VETA colleges are operational nationwide, while 65 more are under construction across various councils.

VETA Board Member Abdulhamad Masai, speaking at the 28th graduation ceremony of VETA Mikumi College, said the government aims to establish 145 colleges by 2026 to broaden access to technical skills.

"This initiative is part of our strategy to produce skilled professionals in different sectors. Communities should embrace opportunities at VETA and utilise the expertise of graduates from these institutions," Masai said.

He urged graduates to take advantage of government loans available through local councils. By forming joint companies or businesses and registering them, graduates can access funding to develop their skills and pursue sustainable livelihoods.

"Use the council loan opportunities. You cannot practice as an electrician without a license. Register and, if possible, join forces with others to start a company or business. This will help you access loans and grow your skills," Masai added.

VETA Mikumi College Principal Marynurce Kazosi highlighted infrastructure challenges, including limited classrooms and outdated practical training facilities.

She stressed the need for upgraded infrastructure and modern machines to ensure youth acquire relevant skills for today's market.

Graduates also shared inspiring messages. Mariam Temekele, who completed her secondary education in 2020, joined VETA Mikumi in 2022 to study automotive technology.

She encouraged more girls to pursue technical fields, challenging the notion that such professions are only for men.

We all have equal opportunities. The key is honesty, self-confidence, and dedication. Girls should also discard the idea that certain jobs are dirty; proper hygiene ensures professionalism in any field," Mariam said.

Bahati Mussa, a graduate in metal fabrication and welding, echoed the call for gender equality in technical professions, emphasising that success is determined by skill, integrity, and hard work, not gender.

At the ceremony, 271 students graduated, including 172 at Level Two and 99 at Level Three, in various technical trades.