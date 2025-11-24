Uganda: EU Reinforces Support for Uganda's Creative Sector Through Yo Voice Be Hard At Nyege Nyege Festival

The European Union, alongside EUNIC members and stakeholders in Uganda's creative industry, showcased its ongoing support for young artists during the Yo Voice Be Hard (YVBH) event held at the Nyege Nyege Festival in Kangulumira, Kayunga District on November 20.

Hosted at the River Club Restaurant, the event marked the culmination of a year-long capacity-building programme that provided mentorship, professional development, and cultural exchange opportunities to ten emerging Ugandan creatives.

EU Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Jan Sadek, praised the organisers for fostering talent and advancing Uganda's arts ecosystem.

"Yo Voice Be Hard demonstrates the transformative impact creativity can have on young people. We applaud the organisers for uplifting emerging artists, and the EU is honoured to stand with them," Ambassador Sadek said, reaffirming the EU's commitment to further investment in Uganda's cultural and creative economy.

Highlighting the EU's broader engagement across key sectors, he noted, "We have supported agriculture, mining, and energy--and we will continue extending that support to the creative economy. Arts and culture are engines of identity, employment, and tourism."

Ambassador Sadek, who attended Nyege Nyege for the first time, also lauded the festival's diversity and international appeal.

"It is a joy to experience Nyege Nyege firsthand. This festival is a testament to Uganda's cultural depth and global reach," he said.

Yo Voice Be Hard, funded by the European Union, is a cultural diplomacy initiative providing mentorship, tools, and performance platforms for young musicians, dancers, and performance artists.

It embodies the "Team Europe" approach, bringing together the EU Delegation, Goethe-Zentrum, Alliance Française, the British Council, and media partner NRG Radio.

British Council Regional Creative Economy Programme Manager Rasheeda Nalumoso commended the EU's longstanding support for Uganda's creative sector.

"The European Union has helped shape a programme that is already redefining the creative journeys of many young Ugandans. With training and specialised masterclasses, these artists are discovering their potential and strengthening their voice," she said.

The 2025 Nyege Nyege Festival has continued to attract international attention, with over 38% of attendees coming from more than 34 countries, cementing its reputation as one of Africa's most influential cultural gatherings.

Kangulumira Town Council Mayor Robert Kiggundu encouraged young creatives to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by YVBH.

"Art is a viable source of employment. I urge young people to use their talent to build a livelihood," he said, noting the economic benefits for local communities.

The event also highlighted Team Europe's ongoing contributions, including Belgium's collaboration between Kiosk Radio and Nyege Nyege, France's support for masterclasses and the first African Electronic Music Conference, and Denmark's launch of The Hive, a cultural exchange space within the festival.

The YVBH showcase concluded with performances by the ten emerging artists, providing them with a high-profile platform before festival audiences, industry leaders, and cultural institutions.

The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Government of Uganda, the private sector, and institutions such as the Uganda Development Bank to strengthen tourism and creative value chains, promoting sustainable growth and global recognition of Uganda's cultural sector.