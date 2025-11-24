Rwanda: Health Ministry in Ambitious Push to Train More Eye Specialists

The Ministry of Health is working towards expanding training programmes for eye care specialists through, among other efforts, setting up new teaching centres outside Kigali.

Rwanda has about 30 ophthalmologists working across public and private facilities, roughly two specialists for every million people.

As part of the new training efforts, district hospitals in Nyamata and Ruhengeri are being upgraded to serve both as treatment facilities and full training hubs, complete with modern ophthalmology units.

Additional sites are planned in Gisenyi, Kibuye, and Kirehe, bringing care and training closer to residents.

"Rwanda still faces a shortage of specialists in advanced areas like retina and paediatric ophthalmology. Developing these subspecialties requires bringing in full-time experts, either Rwandan or international, who can both provide care and train residents. These skills are rare, and when someone moves to Rwanda to teach and work full-time, that commitment comes at a cost," said Dr. Menelas Nkeshimana, Head of the Health Workforce Department at the Ministry of Health.

Rising rates of diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are increasing demand for eye care. About 16.8 percent of Rwandans have hypertension, and nearly 3 percent live with type 2 diabetes, according to the Ministry of Health. NCDs now account for almost 48 percent of all registered deaths, based on the latest national vital statistics.

"Diabetes and high blood pressure are leading to more vision problems in the country. People with diabetes often face eye complications, and as the population ages, cataracts are becoming more serious. Left untreated, cataracts don't just blur vision; they can lead to falls, injuries, and extra strain on families and the health system," Dr. Nkeshimana noted.

He added that most ophthalmologists are based in the country's main hospitals, leaving nearly all of the 57 district and provincial hospitals without a full-time eye specialist.

"Each hospital needs at least two, which means many communities have limited access to eye care. Replacing retirees, addressing staff turnover, and preparing for a population that could reach 30 to 50 million make the challenge even more urgent."

He pointed out that the ministry's "4x4" strategy, which seeks to quadruple the health workforce within four years, is giving a boost to ophthalmology training. Under the initiative, the residency programme, which previously admitted only two trainees a year, enrolled 11 in its first year. Current ophthalmologists are now mentoring and training the next generation of specialists.

Dr. Nkeshimana said, tomorrow's specialists cannot be trained without senior doctors who are fully present, pointing out that postgraduate training demands full-time dedication, seven days a week, all year round.

He noted that upgrading infrastructure and equipment is equally essential, as many hospitals still lack modern microscopes, multi-head systems, and other crucial diagnostic tools needed for quality training.

He explained that multi-head microscopes help residents to observe procedures without disrupting the surgeon. While the ministry covers residents' salaries, development partners provide support for faculty, infrastructure, and equipment.

"One of the newest partners is Cure Blindness Project, which has joined the 4x4 programme to support ophthalmology training. Impactful partnerships must collaborate rather than operate in isolation, delivering measurable results such as producing accredited ophthalmologists, training the first retinal surgeons, and expanding specialised services that were previously unavailable," he said.

Cure Blindness Project is a global nonprofit that helps people retain or regain sight by building local capacity and providing training and equipment.

"We are engaged in Rwanda, to support the country's efforts to eliminate avoidable blindness. We have supported training residents in ophthalmology here for some time, helping them access regional exams at College of Ophthalmology of Eastern, Central and Southern Africa (COECSA). Now, we see an opportunity to work more closely with the Ministry of Health, particularly on its 4x4 plan," said K-T Overbey, Chief Executive Officer of Cure Blindness Project in an interview with The New Times.

She noted that the organisation is working in collaboration with local partners to support Rwanda's eye health services. Partners include Fred Hollows Foundation, University of Rwanda, Rwanda International Institute of Ophthalmology (RIIO), and Rwanda Ophthalmological Society (ROS), all focused on improving access to quality eye care across the country.

Despite progress, Rwanda still faces a shortage of eye care specialists, and Cure Blindness Project is helping by training doctors, subspecialists, ophthalmic nurses, and ophthalmic clinical officers (OCOs), Overbey added.

Dr. Menghis Bairu, Vice Chairman of Cure Blindness Project, said cataracts, which cause 55 percent of blindness in Rwanda, is still a concern, noting that the NGO plans about 300,000 cataract surgeries worldwide this year. He noted that the focus is on working with local teams to expand access, provide essential equipment, and tackle challenges such as patients' difficulty reaching clinics and limited public awareness.

"The organisation also brings expertise in corneal care through its merger with SightLife (a non-profit global health organisation solely focused on eliminating corneal blindness). Rwanda is fortunate to have leading cornea specialists, such as Dr. John Nkurikiye, co-founder of RIIO, but more training is needed. We will support training and partnerships to ensure people receive the corneal care they require," he explained.

Bairu noted that Rwanda has a strong foundation and a clear plan. He explained that the approach uses a train-the-trainer model, with experts working alongside local ophthalmologists, nurses, and primary care staff to speed up the implementation of the national plan.