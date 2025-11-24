Botswana: Boko Applauds New Drone Initiative

Chanoga — President Advocate Duma Boko has hailed the Drones for Health initiative, designed to deliver medical supplies and strengthen public health.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Chanoga near Maun on Saturday, the President praised the technology, noting that it played a vital role in transforming health delivery by improving accessibility, efficiency and quality care.

President Boko also had the opportunity to witness the drone's virtual take-off from Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun and its landing at Chanoga clinic.

The drone took approximately 15 minutes, delivering essential medicines in a radius of 40 kilometres.

The government, President Boko said was committed to ensuring that all Batswana even, those in hard to reach areas had access to quality health care services much faster than ground transport.

The drone coordinator from the Ministry of Health, Mr Sinka Matengu said the technology would close the gap in terms of delivery of health commodities, especially during emergencies.

BOPA