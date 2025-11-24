Namibia: Six Ex-Swapo Members Challenge Party's Kavango West Dominance As Independent Candidates

23 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Six former Swapo Party members will contest as independent candidates across four constituencies in the Kavango West region during Wednesday's regional council and local authority elections.

The independent candidates who left the party last month are spread across the Kapako, Mpungu, Ncuncuni and Tondoro constituencies, marking the first significant challenge to Swapo's historic dominance in the region.

In the Kapako constituency, independent candidates Alferd Hausiku and Frans Kamina will face Swapo's Augustinus Kupembona and Theresia Hamutenya of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

In the Mpungu constituency, two independent candidates - Kleopas Kambinda and Barlet Simpire - will compete against Michael Nakale of the Namibia Progressive Party, the IPC's Gideon Sirunga, and Swapo's Titus Shiudifonya.

Michael Naiteta stands as the sole independent candidate in the Ncuncuni constituency, competing against the IPC's Elizabeth Muronga, and Swapo's Leopoldine Nseu.

At Tondoro, Andreas Kapumburu contests against the Popular Democratic Movement's Peter Fillemon, IPC's David Hausiku, and Swapo's Joseph Sikongo.

The Kavango West regional council has remained under the Swapo Party's control since independence, making these elections potentially historic if opposition or independent candidates secure victories.

Political analyst Angelius Liveve says the participation of independent candidates is grounded in the Namibian Constitution, specifically Article 17, and is further supported by the Electoral Act.

"These legal frameworks stipulate that an individual seeking to stand as an independent candidate must obtain the support of at least 150 registered voters within the relevant constituency. This requirement aligns with the broader constitutional right of every eligible citizen to participate freely in elections," says Liveve. - Nampa

