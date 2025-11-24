Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Move to a Biometric Digital ID

The government is preparing to roll out a national digital identification system that will allow residents to use a digital ID starting in June 2026. The initiative follows the enactment of an enabling law in 2023.

To understand the purpose, benefits and implementation plan, The New Times spoke with Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National Identification Agency (NIDA). She said the project will cost more than €50 million, and as of November 20, 2025, over 300,000 people had already registered for the new digital ID.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

What is the rationale for the digital ID and how does it differ from the current physical ID?

The digital ID aims to improve service delivery by enabling secure remote interactions. Unlike the physical ID that often requires in-person presence, the digital ID allows people to access services online.

It complies with eKYC regulations and Rwanda's personal data protection and privacy law, giving individuals control over their data and requiring their consent before any access.

What key gaps does the new system address?

The digital ID enables remote identity verification and expands who can receive an ID. It will be issued from birth, unlike the current ID which starts at age 16. It also includes groups previously left out, such as asylum seekers, stateless persons in border areas, and immigrants who have been living in Rwanda without formal identification.

How will the system ensure secure remote transactions?

Service providers will authenticate users through several biometric options, including facial recognition, iris scans and fingerprints. Children under five will have only a photo captured, while those above five will have full biometrics.

Users may also verify their identity through one-time passwords, helping them complete services entirely online.

How will privacy and data protection be guaranteed?

The system allows users to choose which data to share, depending on the service.

For example, if someone enters a nightclub, they only need to show their photo and age. For services like national exams, the user can add their name. This approach aligns with data protection laws by ensuring individuals disclose only what is necessary.

Some people link digital IDs to control or prophecy-related fears. What do you say?

The digital identity is simply the latest stage in the evolution of identification systems in Rwanda. From the historical paper-based Ibuku to the current ID card, identity systems have changed with technology. There is no hidden intention behind the digital ID; it is merely meant to improve security and service access.

Did you benchmark other countries when developing Rwanda's system?

NIDA studied Estonia and Singapore, as well as African countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya, which are all implementing forms of digital identity.

What happens if someone loses their digital ID or forgets their number?

Because the system stores secure biometrics, users can still access services using their fingerprints, iris or face. If they forget their digital ID number, they can recover it instantly at a service centre or through Irembo. This avoids the delays currently experienced when replacing lost physical IDs.

How will Rwandans living abroad be included?

Diaspora members can pre-enroll on Irembo to confirm their demographic information. For biometric enrollment, they can visit Rwandan embassies or wait for outreach missions in their countries of residence. They can also complete enrollment at NIDA when visiting Rwanda.

How far has implementation progressed?

Key components are already underway. Pre-enrollment was piloted during the 2025 Expo, and biometric enrollment is happening in Huye, Gisagara and Nyanza districts.

The core digital identity system is under procurement, and the authentication layer known as AMBAS is at the contracting stage. Nationwide data collection is ongoing and expected to conclude by June 2026. Once the core system is live, residents will receive their SDID number.

How will name changes or marital status updates be handled?

The digital ID will follow existing legal procedures. Name changes must be approved by the Minister of Local Government and published in the national gazette before being updated in the civil registry.

Individuals may adopt a spouse's name at marriage, including those married before the 2016 family law came into force. In cases of divorce, the name can be removed once the ruling is registered.

How will errors on existing IDs be corrected?

Pre-enrollment provides an opportunity to correct mistakes such as misspelled names, wrong dates of birth, incomplete parent information or outdated marital status. Supporting documents will be used to verify corrections.

How much will the project cost?

The rollout is estimated to cost slightly above €50 million. It includes system development, countrywide data collection, biometric kit acquisition and supporting infrastructure. The project is funded through the Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Any final message to residents?

I would like to encourage everybody to embrace and enroll, confirm first their information. There are so many channels you can do pre-enrollment, you can do it via Irembo. Also pre-enroll your dependents, meaning your children or the people of whom you have legal guardianship.