Ghana: Public Sector Payments Go Fully Digital By 2026 - Controller

The Controller and Accountant-General, Mr Kwasi Agyei, has announced a nationwide plan to eliminate the use of manual cheques across all government institutions by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The reform will mandate the full deployment of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) to facilitate secure, digital government payments.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Accra, Mr Agyei said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen the integrity, efficiency, and transparency of public financial management. He noted that while Ghana has made progress in modernising its payment systems, the continued use of manual cheques by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) still poses "operational inefficiencies and risks."

The meeting aimed to secure full deployment of the GIFMIS-GhIPSS electronic funds transfer (EFT) system across all commercial banks and to outline a clear roadmap for phasing out cheque payments within the public sector. "This initiative is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a transformative step towards strengthening accountability and efficiency in the management of public funds," he said.

Mr Agyei explained that manual cheque processing had long presented challenges, including reconciliation difficulties, heightened fraud risks, and delays in financial reporting. Transitioning to electronic platforms such as GIFMIS and GhIPSS is therefore "both timely and essential."

He stressed that the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), designates GIFMIS as the mandatory platform for managing critical public resources, including the Consolidated Fund, Internally Generated Funds, Statutory Funds, and Donor Funds. However, several entities continued to issue cheques directly through commercial banks, bypassing the system. The continued non-use of GIFMIS, he warned, undermined transparency and contributed to delays in preparing the National Accounts, forcing the Department to undertake expensive nationwide data collection and manual data entry each year.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE & RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH

