Kenya Power Rolls Out Automated Meter Reading System to Curb Billing Errors

Nairobi — Kenya Power has begun rolling out an automated meter-reading system aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of its monthly billing processes.

The technology, known as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), allows meter readers to scan meter displays instead of manually keying in readings, a process the utility says will reduce human error and speed up data collection.

According to Kenya Power, the system is being deployed across all eight of its operating regions after a six-month pilot conducted in Nairobi earlier this year. The utility hopes to transition 1.8 million postpaid meters to the OCR-based system.

"These are postpaid meters that still require manual readings every month. OCR will significantly cut the time taken and minimise inaccuracies linked to manual entry," said Richard Wida, the company's Commercial Cycle Manager.

Billing errors have been a recurring source of customer complaints, with Kenya Power attributing part of the problem to inconsistent manual readings. The new technology is expected to streamline the process and improve billing integrity.

The adoption of OCR forms part of the utility's broader digitalisation strategy, which includes customer self-service channels such as the Mypower mobile app and USSD *977#, where postpaid users can submit their own readings.

Kenya Power said it intends to integrate OCR into these self-reading options in future to further minimise inaccuracies.

In addition to the new system, the utility continues to expand its smart-metering programme for large power users, SMEs and selected domestic customers. Smart meters allow for remote reading and remote disconnection or reconnection.

Kenya Power is banking on these digital tools to enhance service delivery and reduce disputes related to billing.