Uganda: Tension Erupts At Masaka Rally As Voter Confronts Df President Mpuuga Over NUP Endorsement

A political rally in Masaka turned tense when voter Abubaker Ssenabulya publicly challenged Democratic Front (DF) president Mathias Mpuuga over the party's decision not to endorse National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

During the rally, which also featured Abed Bwanika and Juliet Kakande Nakabuye, Ssenabulya requested the microphone and criticized the DF for distancing itself from Kyagulanyi's campaign, arguing that he remains the strongest contender against President Yoweri Museveni.

"In the last general elections, you worked closely with NUP and openly mobilized support for Kyagulanyi--a clear sign that you trusted his leadership. What is stopping you now from campaigning for him since you did not field a presidential candidate? It is not logical for the Democratic Front to remain silent as polling day approaches," Ssenabulya said.

His comments sparked visible tension among DF leaders. Abed Bwanika responded sharply, accusing parts of the NUP leadership and supporters of "blackmailing" the Democratic Front rather than fostering unity within the opposition.

He condemned what he described as hate speech and attempts to pressure DF leaders into endorsing a specific candidate, urging voters to evaluate all opposition presidential contenders independently.

Mpuuga reinforced this position, stating that DF's support cannot be "won through blackmail or coercion." He called for a coordinated opposition strategy and emphasized that the DF's focus remains on internal organization as a key contribution toward achieving meaningful political change in Uganda.

The exchange highlights increasing strain between NUP and DF, whose public disagreements continue to challenge efforts to build a cohesive opposition front ahead of the upcoming elections.