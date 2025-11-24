Uganda: Lukwago Outlines Vision for Safer, Cleaner, and More Empowered City As He Seeks Another Term As Kampala Lord Mayor

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has unveiled a comprehensive set of priorities for his next five-year term, promising stronger protections for vulnerable communities, major infrastructure upgrades, and renewed accountability in urban governance.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Kisenyi II on Friday, Lukwago emphasized his commitment to defending the rights of ordinary residents in markets, schools, housing, and transport, with particular attention to boda-boda riders, taxi operators, and public health services.

He recalled past interventions, including rescuing key markets such as Owino, Bugolobi, Nakawa, Nakasero, Nateete, and Rufula from mismanagement or privatization, vowing to "continue being a shield" for city dwellers.

The Lord Mayor outlined an ambitious infrastructure program aimed at upgrading 325 kilometres of city roads under initiatives like the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme.

Priority projects include Mukwano Road and the Kitgum House and Oasis Mall roundabouts. He also emphasized strict adherence to construction price ceilings and pledged to oversee the installation of 25,000 new streetlights, particularly in crime-prone areas.

Waste management featured prominently in his agenda, with plans to decommission the overstretched Kiteezi landfill, establish a modern sanitary landfill in Buyala, implement waste-to-energy solutions, and ensure each parish receives a dedicated garbage truck. Lukwago also promised to pursue compensation for victims of the Kiteezi waste slide, describing the broader waste crisis as an urgent issue requiring coordinated action.

Community concerns voiced during the event included unemployment, crime, flooding, irregular garbage collection, and misuse of public toilets. Residents highlighted challenges such as high motorcycle loan prices, road extortion, and the burden on small business owners.

Lukwago's broader manifesto includes revitalizing city governance structures, upgrading all eight KCCA health facilities to City Community Hospital status, restoring excellence in KCCA schools, implementing the Kampala Drainage Master Plan, completing Phillip Omondi Stadium, expanding community sports facilities, and rolling out empowerment programs for youth, women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and refugees.

He also addressed the political climate, noting ongoing arrests of opposition activists and urging unity among opposition parties to ensure coordinated leadership as the political season intensifies.

The Lord Mayor faces a competitive race in the upcoming election against NUP's Ronald Balimwezo, NRM's Moses Kizito Nsubuga, FDC's Ibrahim Kasozi, DP's Beatrice Mao, and independent candidate Nabila Nagayi Ssempala. In 2021, Lukwago secured a decisive victory with 194,592 votes compared to Ssempala's 60,082.