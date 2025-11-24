East Africa: Uganda Invited to Buy Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company Shares As Ruto Pushes Regional Integration

Nairobi — Kenya has formally invited Uganda to acquire a significant stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), in what President William Ruto described as a historic step toward shared ownership of regional fuel infrastructure.

President Ruto announced that Kenya will divest up to 65 percent of KPC, opening the door for the Ugandan government, private investors, and citizens across East Africa to buy into the strategic firm that transports petroleum products across the region.

"Let me commend you, Mr. President, for agreeing to work with us .I have given appropriate guidance on the need for Uganda and Kenya, public and private, to jointly own the Kenya Pipeline Company. That facility is not just a Kenyan facility; it is a regional facility," President Ruto said during the launch of the Devki Steel factory.

The Head of State said Uganda had already expressed readiness to co-invest, noting that the move would diversify ownership of a critical regional lifeline and strengthen East Africa's energy security.

He urged Ugandans and other East Africans to participate once shares become available in March next year.

President Ruto emphasized that joint ownership of KPC aligns with ongoing regional infrastructure plans, including the extension of the Eldoret-Kampala fuel pipeline deeper into Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The government of Kenya has approved for our two governments to co-invest in extending that pipeline so that it can serve East Africa," he said.

Infrastructure Expansion

Ruto further revealed that in January, Kenya and Uganda would launch the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kampala, linking directly with the planned pipeline route from Malaba into the DRC.

The two projects, he said, would significantly cut transport costs, improve logistics, and enhance the region's global competitiveness.

To ease congestion along the Northern Corridor, Ruto announced that next Friday he will launch the dualling of the Rironi-Malaba highway, a move he described as a strategic intervention to speed up the movement of goods and people between the two countries.

"As you know, Mr. President, that road is getting slower as traffic increases. We are creating a highway to facilitate faster movement of goods, people, and services between Kenya, Uganda and the East African hinterlands," he said.

Indian Ocean Access

Kenya has moved to firmly dispel speculation over Uganda's access to the sea, with President William Ruto declaring that the two neighboring states remain united in expanding regional transport, logistics, and infrastructure corridors for shared prosperity.

President Ruto dismissed what he termed naysayers and sections of the media that attempted to create friction between the two countries over Uganda's long-standing reliance on Kenyan ports.

"I know people in the journalist space tried to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by all means. Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters and we do not have time for negative engagement," President Ruto said.

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda's access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very corridors critics claimed were in jeopardy.

"Uganda is assured of the access to the sea through Kenya.That is why we are not only extending the pipeline, we are also extending the road and we are also extending the railway because we believe that this region needs to move as one," he said.

The Head of State said both countries were entering a new phase of coordinated investment intended to boost trade, cut transport costs and attract investors across East Africa.

"We have time for progress. We want to work together to create jobs, to attract investment, and to do developments like the one we see here today. We want to connect this region so that we can share prosperity because poverty cannot be shared," Ruto said.

He further reiterated country's readiness to work closely with Uganda, Rwanda and other EAC partners to transform today's milestone into tomorrow's prosperity.