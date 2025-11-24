South Africa: Violence Erupted As Operation Dudula Targets G20 Summit

22 November 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Palesa Matlala
  • A police officer was injured after Operation Dudula members attacked officers with pepper spray and thrown objects near the Nasrec Expo Centre.
  • Protesters tried to block roads used by world leaders, forcing police to push them back with shields, tear gas and water cannons.

A protest by anti-migrant group Operation Dudula turned violent outside the G20 summit in Johannesburg, with two people arrested and one police officer injured.

Gauteng police said the two men, aged 46 and 54, were arrested outside the Nasrec Expo Centre on charges including public violence and defying a court order.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the group had attempted to march toward the summit venue and block Baragwanath and Nasrec Road, key routes used by heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Despite several warnings from the Public Order Policing (POP) unit, the protesters refused to stand down.

Mathe said the group then attacked police by throwing objects, using pepper spray and shoving officers, which led to a scuffle. One officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police used shields to push the crowd back and redirect them to a designated protest area known as the speakers' corner. Tear gas and water cannons were also deployed to control the situation.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) thanked other protest groups who followed the rules and demonstrated peacefully at the authorised sites.

"NATJOINTS will continue to enforce the law without fear or favour to ensure the G20 summit remains safe and peaceful," said Mathe.

Earlier, Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula was hit by tear gas and pepper spray as she confronted police near the venue.

South African Police Service officers also pushed back members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party and Operation Dudula who had gathered outside the secure zone. The groups demanded to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa and visiting world leaders.

