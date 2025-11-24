Somalia: Somali President Hails 'Improved Security' in Mogadishu At Close of Justice Forum

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday closed Somalia's first National Justice Sector Convention, praising what he described as significant progress in strengthening security in the capital and advancing long-delayed judicial reforms.

Speaking at the end of the three-day gathering, the president said an independent and credible judiciary remained central to state-building, security, development and restoring public trust in government institutions. He said the Federal Government had taken "important steps" toward federalizing the justice system and building key institutions at both federal and state levels.

Mohamud cited recent cases in which Somali nationals accused of criminal offences were apprehended abroad with the support of Interpol and returned to face charges in the federal state where the alleged crimes occurred. The example, he said, demonstrated growing confidence in Somalia's judicial mechanisms.

The president underscored that completing the review of the provisional constitution was a "national duty" and essential to political stability, clarifying institutional powers and advancing the federalization process. He instructed the government to accelerate priority reforms aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of justice services.

"The constitution is the foundation of all our laws, protecting our language, culture, religion and the rights of every citizen," Mohamud said, praising the 11th Federal Parliament for what he described as its most active legislative term in the country's modern history.

Mohamud highlighted several areas of progress under his administration, including what he called the "restoration of security" in Mogadishu, large-scale investment in infrastructure projects, the construction of sports and aviation facilities, and a major expansion of the national armed forces.

He also pointed to improvements in the education sector, noting the hiring of 6,000 teachers with plans to increase the number to 10,000, and the expansion of the Somali National University.

With the country preparing for a shift to universal suffrage, the president emphasized the centrality of a strong and impartial judiciary in safeguarding civil rights and ensuring transparent and credible elections.

"As we move toward a one-person, one-vote system, it is vital that we have robust legal and judicial institutions capable of protecting citizens' rights and guaranteeing that every vote is cast freely and safely," he said.