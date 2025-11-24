Rwanda: Kagame, CAR President Discuss Stronger Bilateral Ties

24 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame and Central African Republic (CAR) president Faustin-Archange Touadéra held talks on November 23 focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

ALSO READ: CAR president visits Rwanda

Touadera is in Rwanda on a two-day work visit. According to a statement from President Kagame's office, the two leaders' discussions focused on the existing cooperation, including Rwanda's continued support to CAR through Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) troops deployed under a bilateral security agreement, as well as those serving in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Rwanda has also supported CAR's security sector reforms, notably through the training of its armed forces.

ALSO READ: CAR president, RDF army chief discuss defence cooperation

The two Heads of State also exchanged on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation by expanding collaboration across sectors that offer mutual benefits to the people of both countries.

Rwanda and CAR maintain strong bilateral relations across several sectors, including infrastructure, health, security, and mining.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.