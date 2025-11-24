Rwanda: Kagame, CAR President Discuss Stronger Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame and Central African Republic (CAR) president Faustin-Archange Touadéra held talks on November 23 focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Touadera is in Rwanda on a two-day work visit. According to a statement from President Kagame's office, the two leaders' discussions focused on the existing cooperation, including Rwanda's continued support to CAR through Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) troops deployed under a bilateral security agreement, as well as those serving in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Rwanda has also supported CAR's security sector reforms, notably through the training of its armed forces.

The two Heads of State also exchanged on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation by expanding collaboration across sectors that offer mutual benefits to the people of both countries.

Rwanda and CAR maintain strong bilateral relations across several sectors, including infrastructure, health, security, and mining.